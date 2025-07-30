The Hundred returns in 2025 with fast-paced action, star-studded squads and daily men’s and women’s games across August.

From key dates and venues to overseas legends playing and the format, here’s everything you need to know about cricket’s fastest game.

What is The Hundred?

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket franchise competition in England and Wales that was launched by the ECB in 2021.

The competition was brought to life with the ambition of appealing to new audiences through a shorter and more dynamic format.

It features eight UK city-based franchises, boasts some of the world’s best limited overs firepower and brings even more symmetry to the men’s and women’s sides.

The Hundred format: Key rules and where it differs

The Hundred has several rules that make it unique:

100 balls per innings – 20 less than a T20

Bowlers deliver five or 10 ball sets – no six-ball overs

Each bowler has a maximum of 20 deliveries per match

Powerplay lasts 25 balls

A strategic timeout is available in each innings

When does The Hundred 2025 start and finish?

The Hundred 2025 will get going at Lord’s this year, with the first matchday a London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles double-header on August 5th in the capital.

The competition will run through the entirety of August and culminate with two finals in a split-bill double-header at Lord’s on August 31st.

Where is The Hundred played?

The Hundred takes place across eight venues in England and Wales:

Edgbaston (Birmingham Phoenix)

(Birmingham Phoenix) Lord’s (London Spirit)

(London Spirit) Old Trafford (Manchester Originals)

(Manchester Originals) Headingley (Northern Superchargers)

(Northern Superchargers) The Oval (Oval Invincibles)

(Oval Invincibles) Utilita Bowl (Southern Brave)

(Southern Brave) Trent Bridge (Trent Rockets)

(Trent Rockets) Sophia Gardens (Welsh Fire)

Who won The Hundred last year?

In the women’s competition, it was the London Spirit who came through an eliminator win, where they then beat the Welsh Fire in the final to win The Hundred 2024.

It was the Oval Invincibles who claimed their second men’s Hundred crown at Lord’s, beating the Southern Brave to become 2024 champions.

Which teams are playing in The Hundred 2025?

The same eight franchise teams will compete in 2025, with changes expected for The Hundred next year:

1. Birmingham Phoenix

2. London Spirit

3. Manchester Originals (Manchester Super Kings in 2026)

4. Northern Superchargers

5. Oval Invincibles

6. Southern Brave

7. Trent Rockets

8. Welsh Fire

Who are the star players in 2025?

There are several leading stars in the women’s game across The Hundred this year, with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning, Hayley Matthews and Sophie Ecclestone all set to feature.

The men’s side of the event is also littered with star power, with Joe Root, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Jofra Archer, and even James Anderson bringing their firepower.

How can I watch The Hundred?

In the United Kingdom:

Sky Sports: Full coverage and official rights-holders

Full coverage and official rights-holders BBC Sport: selected matches and highlights

The Hundred 2025 coverage abroad:

Australia – Kayo Sports

Kayo Sports India – Fancode

Fancode South Africa – Supersport

Supersport Caribbean – ESPN

ESPN North America – Willow and DAZN

What’s new for 2025?

Several efforts have been made to enhance The Hundred this year, with 2025 set to be the most amazing spectacle yet.

More international player slots per team will see more of the world’s best players in The Hundred.

Enhanced in-game graphics and even more fan engagement

Youth ticket schemes have been extended, meaning a younger audience to grow the game

Greater availability of overseas stars with scheduling changes

Why watch The Hundred 2o25?

The Hundred 2025 is well worth watching, whether you’re a seasoned cricket fan or new to the format or sport entirely.

Here’s why to watch The Hundred this year:

Fast-paced action in under three hours

Daily double-headers

The world’s best overseas stars

Family-friendly atmosphere and engaging in-stadium experience

It’s short, sharp, full of drama and perfect for summer evenings.

