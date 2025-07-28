Joe Root climbed to second on the all-time Test run scorers list, passing Ricky Ponting with his 38th century coming against India in the 4th Test.

England’s greatest Test batter now has the all-time record holder, Sachin Tendulkar, to pass as he continues to shine and prove he’s one of, if not the greatest, Test run-scorers in history.

Root has been prolific at number four for his country, averaging over 50 home and away and scoring match-winning hundreds at will.

But even Root’s greatness has struggled in some countries, with his record having some interesting patches of dominance and areas in which he’s, for his high standards, struggled.

Cricket365 breaks down the trends and excellence in Joe Root’s 38 Test hundreds for England.

1. Joe Root at home – 22 Test centuries

Against and century number (total):

New Zealand: 1, 2, 26, 27 (4)

1, 2, 26, 27 Australia: 2, 7, 8, 30 (4)

2, 7, 8, 30 Sri Lanka: 3, 33 (2)

3, 33 India: 4, 5, 14, 21, 22, 23, 28, 37, 38 (9)

4, 5, 14, 21, 22, 23, 28, 37, 38 Pakistan: 10 (1)

10 West Indies: 13, 32 (2)

Joe Root has scored an impressive 22 Test centuries at home, establishing a clear dominance over India when they tour England.

He averages 59.07 against India at home and away and has cashed in when they visit English cricket grounds.

Root’s back-to-back centuries against India during the 2021 series, including a stunning unbeaten 180 at Lord’s, were memorable.

He has enjoyed regular success when Australia and New Zealand make the long journey over and has four Test centuries at home against both nations.

Surprisingly, South Africa is the only major touring nation on which he’s never scored a century on home soil despite multiple opportunities.

His dominance at favourite home venues such as Lord’s and Trent Bridge has been significant.

2. Joe Root away from home – 16 Test centuries

Against and century number:

West Indies: 6, 16, 24, 25 (4)

6, 16, 24, 25 South Africa: 9 (1)

9 India: 11, 20, 31 (3)

11, 20, 31 Sri Lanka: 15, 18, 19 (3)

15, 18, 19 New Zealand: 17, 29, 36 (3)

17, 29, 36 Pakistan: 35 (1)

In all of Root’s greatness, he will always receive criticism for being unable to convert a Test hundred to date in an Ashes Test in Australia.

He’s made plenty of starts but never managed to convert a century Down Under, perhaps the only blemish left in his spectacular Test career to address.

On the contrary, Root has been prolific in sub-continent conditions, thriving in tours of India and Sri Lanka with three centuries while visiting each nation.

Two double centuries and a century at Galle and Chennai in 2021 capped off a tremendous year statistically for Root, both home and away for England.

He recently scored a maiden century in Pakistan with his mammoth knock of 262 on a spinning Multan track in 2024 a memorable one.

His adaptability to different conditions has given England the luxury to have a shoo-in at number four home and away for over a decade.

But the big question remains, will that Test century in Australia come in the 2024/25 Ashes – or will it elude him?

3. Countries where Joe Root has toured and never scored a Test century

Australia: No Test centuries in 14 Tests

No Test centuries in 14 Tests Bangladesh: No Test centuries in two tests

He has never toured Ireland, Zimbabwe or Afghanistan.

4. Joe Root’s 38 Test centuries full list

1. 104 vs New Zealand – Headingley, Leeds – 24 May 2013

2. 180* vs Australia – Lord’s, London – 18 July 2013

3. 200* vs Sri Lanka – Lord’s, London – 12 June 2014

4. 154* vs India – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 9 July 2014

5. 149* vs India – The Oval, London – 15 August 2014

6. 182* vs West Indies – National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s – 21 April 2015

7. 134 vs Australia – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff – 8 July 2015

8. 130 vs Australia – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 6 August 2015

9. 110 vs South Africa – Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 14 January 2016

10. 254 vs Pakistan – Old Trafford, Manchester – 22 July 2016

11. 124 vs India – Rajkot – 9 November 2016

12. 190 vs South Africa – Lord’s, London – 6 July 2017

13. 136 vs West Indies – Edgbaston, Birmingham – 17 August 2017

14. 125 vs India – The Oval, London – 7 September 2018

15. 124 vs Sri Lanka – Pallekele – 14 November 2018

16. 122 vs West Indies – Gros Islet – 9 February 2019

17. 226 vs New Zealand – Seddon Park, Hamilton – 29 November 2019

18. 228 vs Sri Lanka – Galle – 14 January 2021

19. 186 vs Sri Lanka – Galle – 22 January 2021

20. 218 vs India – Chennai – 5 February 2021

21. 109 vs India – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 4 August 2021

22. 180* vs India – Lord’s, London – 12 August 2021

23. 121 vs India – Headingley, Leeds – 25 August 2021

24. 109 vs West Indies – North Sound – 8 March 2022

25. 153 vs West Indies – Bridgetown – 16 March 2022

26. 115* vs New Zealand – Lord’s, London – 2 June 2022

27. 176 vs New Zealand – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 10 June 2022

28. 142* vs India – Edgbaston, Birmingham – 1 July 2022

29. 153* vs New Zealand – Basin Reserve, Wellington – 24 February 2023

30. 118* vs Australia – Edgbaston, Birmingham – 16 June 2023

31. 122* vs India – Ranchi – 23 February 2024

32. 122 vs West Indies – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 18 July 2024

33. 143 vs Sri Lanka – Lord’s, London – 29 August 2024

34. 103 vs Sri Lanka – Lord’s, London – 31 August 2024

35. 262 vs Pakistan – Multan – 7 October 2024

36. 106 vs New Zealand – Basin Reserve, Wellington – 6 December 2024

37. 104 vs India – Lord’s, London – 10 July 2025

38. 150 vs India – Old Trafford, Manchester – 23 July 2025

READ MORE: Who has the most Test tons for England? Root, Cook and Boycott all ranked