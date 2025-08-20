Hardik Pandya is among the highest wicket-takers in the T20 Asia Cup.

First staged in 1984 as an ODI event, since 2016 the Asia Cup has alternated between ODI and T20I events. Set to run again in 2025 in Sharjah, India will arrive as title holders and T20I World Champions looking to hold on to their crown.

They head into the event as eight-time former Champions while Sri Lanka, the last side to win the Asia Cup in a T20I staging, have lifted the coveted title six times.

Along with the traditional powers, associate nations Hong Kong, UAE and Oman will also be present at the tournament’s 2025 edition.

As fans start to look ahead to the competition, it’s a good moment to reflect on the bowlers who have shaped its shortest-format history.

Since the Asia Cup’s T20I switch in 2016, a variety of names, from global stars to surprise performers from associate nations, have left their mark. Here are the top ten wicket-takers in Asia Cup’s T20I history.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India): 13 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 6

Average: 9.46

Strike rate: 10.61

At the top of the charts sits India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose new-ball mastery has been a key weapon in Asia Cup campaigns.

Known for his ability to swing the ball both ways, Bhuvneshwar often struck early, disrupting opposition top orders.

His best performances came in the 2022 edition, where his five-wicket haul against Afghanistan illustrated his skill in exploiting even flat UAE pitches – his incredible spell saw him return figures of 4-1-4-5.

With an average under ten, his dominance in this competition is reflected not just in raw numbers but in the impact his wickets had, frequently turning tight games in India’s favour.

2. Amjad Javed (UAE): 12 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 7

Average: 14.08

Strike rate: 11.50

A surprise name at number two is UAE’s Amjad Javed, who made the most of his side’s rare chance to compete against Asia’s elite. Featuring only in the 2016 edition, Javed’s medium pace and canny variations brought him 12 wickets in seven innings.

He was especially effective against the other associates in the qualifying rounds but also chipped in against Full Member nations, giving the UAE moments to cherish.

His story underlines the Asia Cup’s unique platform in providing associate players the chance to shine on a major stage.

3. Mohammad Naveed (UAE): 11 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 7

Average: 13.18

Strike rate: 15.09

Another UAE bowler features high up the list: Mohammad Naveed. Known for his sharp pace and accuracy, Naveed’s efforts alongside Amjad Javed gave the UAE a surprisingly potent bowling attack in 2016.

He managed 11 wickets, troubling batsmen with his skiddy deliveries and wicket-to-wicket approach.

Though the UAE did not progress far, Naveed’s consistency in that campaign earned him respect and highlighted the competitive spirit associate nations can bring to such tournaments.

4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) : 11 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 8

Average: 18.36

Strike rate: 16.90

Few names strike fear in T20 cricket quite like Rashid Khan, and his Asia Cup record is no exception. The Afghan leg-spinner has been a central figure in Afghanistan’s rise and his 11 wickets across two editions reflect his quality.

Rashid thrives on controlling the middle overs, where his tight lines and variations often strangle scoring and force mistakes.

While Afghanistan have yet to lift the Asia Cup trophy, Rashid’s presence has ensured they remain dangerous opponents capable of unsettling even the tournament favourites.

It is no surprise to find Rashid Khan on this list – he is the second highest all-time wicket-taker in T20I (three scalps behind the retired Tim Southee) and the highest ever wicket taker in T20 cricket with 655 wickets.

5. Hardik Pandya (India): 11 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 8

Average: 18.81

Strike rate: 16.09

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has balanced his batting fireworks with key bowling contributions. His 11 wickets highlight his knack for breakthroughs, often dismissing set batsmen or breaking partnerships with clever use of short balls and cutters.

Pandya’s bowling has been particularly valuable when India experimented with team balance, allowing them to play an extra batsman while still retaining bowling depth. His dual role makes him one of the most influential Asia Cup performers of recent times.

6. Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh): 11 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 5

Average: 12.18

Strike rate: 9.18

Bangladesh’s Al-Amin Hossain had a standout Asia Cup in 2016, where his incisive seam bowling earned him 11 wickets in just five innings. With an exceptional strike rate of 9.18, he often struck early to set up Bangladesh’s victories, particularly in group-stage clashes.

Though his international career has had its ups and downs, this Asia Cup campaign remains a career highlight, showcasing his ability to step up when the stakes were high. While he is still actively playing, Hossain has not featured for Bangladesh since March 2020.

7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka): 9 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 6

Average: 18.88

Strike rate: 15.33

Sri Lanka’s 2022 Asia Cup triumph owed much to Wanindu Hasaranga, whose leg-spin dismantled opposition batting line-ups.

With nine wickets across the tournament, including a crucial spell in the final against Pakistan, Hasaranga confirmed his status as one of the premier T20 bowlers in the world.

His ability to bowl with aggression while maintaining control will make him central to Sri Lanka’s hopes of defending their T20I crown in 2025.

8. Shadab Khan (Pakistan): 8 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 5

Average: 14.12

Strike rate: 14.00

Blessed with plenty of spinning options Pakistan’s Shadab Khan remains their go-to spinner in limited overs cricket, and his Asia Cup record supports that.

In the 2022 edition, he claimed eight wickets at a fine average of 14.12, playing a crucial role in guiding Pakistan to the final. Shadab’s attacking leg-spin and his knack for breaking partnerships made him a threat throughout.

Alongside his contributions in the field and with the bat, Shadab epitomises the modern T20 all-rounder.

9. Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) : 8 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 8

Average: 21.75

Strike rate: 18.50

The left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz adds variety to Pakistan’s bowling attack, and his Asia Cup exploits underline his importance.

Spanning two editions, Nawaz’s eight wickets included some key scalps in the middle overs, where his economical spells forced batsmen into mistakes.

While not as headline-grabbing as Shadab, Nawaz’s role as a containing bowler has been equally vital for Pakistan’s balance, allowing their pacers to attack at the death.

10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan): 8 T20 Asia Cup wickets

Innings: 6

Average: 19.12

Strike rate: 15.00

Rounding out the list is Pakistan’s tearaway pacer Haris Rauf, whose raw speed and aggressive intent lit up the 2022 Asia Cup. With eight wickets in six games, he gave Pakistan a cutting edge in the powerplay and at the death.

His fiery spells, often above 145 km/h, unsettled batsmen and made him a fan favourite. As Pakistan prepare for 2025, Rauf will once again be key in spearheading their fast-bowling attack.

Most T20 Asia Cup wickets – top 10 summary

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India): 13 wickets

2. Amjad Javed (UAE): 12 wickets

3, Mohammad Naveed (UAE) – 11 wickets

4. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 11 wickets

5. Hardik Pandya (India) – 11 wickets

6. Al-Amin Hossain (Bangladesh) – 11 wickets

7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 9 wickets

8. Shadab Khan (Pakistan) – 8 wickets

9. Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan) – 8 wickets

10. Haris Rauf (Pakistan) – 8 wickets

