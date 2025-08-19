The 15-man India squad for the Asia Cup has been announced, as the defending champions aim to claim their 9th title.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are the surprise omissions from the side, while Shubman Gill has been brought in as vice captain.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said: “It’s very unfortunate for Yashasvi Jaiswal, with Abhishek doing well, he can bowl as well – one of the two was going to miss out – same with Shreyas, not his fault.”

Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna also miss out, but join Jaiswal on the standby list.

India start their Asia Cup campaign against UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by huge clash with Pakistan on September 14. Their final match of the group stages is against Oman on September 19.

The team will be supported by their wives and girlfriends during the tournament, but which players ‘WAGs’ will we be expecting to see in the VIP boxes at the stadiums in the UAE?

Suryakumar Yadav (c)

India’s captain met dance coach Devisha Shetty in 2012 when they were both students at the R.A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai.

The couple married in 2016, and Yadav recently revealed that Shetty played an important and supportive role in his early development as a player.

“I was wondering what to do when madam came into the picture,” Yadav told Harbhajan Singh on TV show Who’s The Boss.

“I reduced my friend circle, cut down on late-night outings and weekends. We focused on quality practice sessions and I brought some discipline into my life.”

Shubman Gill (vc)

India’s Asia Cup vice captain’s romantic life keeps the gossip columns busy.

He has laughed off rumoured relationships with Sara Ali Khan, Avneet Kaur, Ridhima Pandit and Rashmika Mandanna calling them ‘ridiculous’ and even claiming he’s never met them.

In a recent interview he confirmed he wasn’t currently in a relationship and that cricket was his focus.

“Right now, I’m so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There’s no space in my life to be able to be with someone,” he said.

“Three hundred days, we’re on the road, travelling somewhere. So there’s hardly any time to invest in a relationship with someone.”

However, one rumour that doesn’t appear to be going away is a relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legend Sachin Tendulkar.

They were seated near each other at a London charity event in July, which set tongues wagging again.

Abhishek Sharma

Fashion entrepreneur Laila Faisal is rumoured to be dating Abhishek Sharma after the pair were spotted together at various events this year.

Though neither has confirmed that they are dating, Faisal added the words ‘proud’ under a social media repost of Sharma’s 135-run knock against England.

Faisal was brought up in Delhi and comes from a prominent Kashmiri Muslim family. She has a psychology degree from King’s College London.

Sharma’s previous girlfriend model Tania Singh, committed suicide in February 2024.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma’s dedication to cricket appears to be having an impact on his love life. The left-hander doesn’t currently have a wife or a girlfriend and hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone.

However, there are rumours Varma is on the dating app Raya.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya married Serbian dancer and model Natasa Stankovic in May 2020. But they divorced in July 2024 and now co-parent their son Agastya.

Pandya is now reportedly dating British-Indian singer and television personality, Jasmin Walia.

The Essex-born Walia, who was voted Britain’s sexiest Asian star in 2014, was seen blowing kisses at Pandya during the victory over Pakistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

The TOWIE star shot to fame in Bollywood with the song, “Bom Diggy” and became the first British-Indian female singer to feature on a Times Square Billboard in New York.

Neither Pandya or Walia has confirmed that they are in a relationship, but they’ve reportedly unfollowed each other on social media. Maybe they’ve broken up already.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube married actress and model Anjum Khan in 2021.

Khan has a degree in fine arts from Aligarh Muslim University and is most famous for her work on Hindi TV serials and for voice overs.

The couple became parents to a son, Ayaan, in 2022, and a daughter, Mehwish, in 2025.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel married dietician and nutritionist Meha in January 2023 and announced the arrival of their son Haksh in December 2024.

“He’s still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn’t wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India’s smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts,” Patel posted on social media.

Jitesh Sharma (wk)

Sharma married Engineering graduate Shalaka Makeshwar in August 2024.

Shalaka currently works for the Publicis Group as a Senior Associate.

Jasprit Bumrah

The star fast bowler married model, journalist and famous sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in Goa in March 2021.

The couple have a one-and-a-half-year-old son, Angad.

Arshdeep Singh

Not married and there are no reports of the fast bowler being in a serious relationship.

Varun Chakaravarthy

After a long relationship spinner Varun Chakaravarthy married Neha Khedekar in December 2020, after the ceremony was delayed due to Covid-19.

The couple welcomed their first child Aathman in November 2022.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav got engaged to childhood sweetheart Vanshika in June 2025, but the wedding ceremony was postponed due to India’s tour of England.

Vanshika reportedly works for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Sanju Samson (wk)

Sanju married his long-time girlfriend Charulatha Remesh in December 2018, after the couple met at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram.

Charulatha is an entrepreneur and has a degree in Chemistry.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana is not married and is currently not dating anyone. He has been linked with several women, but none have been confirmed.

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh got engaged to Priya Saroj, a lawyer and politician for the Samajwadi Party (SP), in June 2025.

The couple were due to marry in November 2025, but the ceremony has been moved to February 2026 due to Singh’s cricket commitments.

Full India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun CV, Jasprit Bumrah

Reserves for Team India in Asia Cup 2025:

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal

