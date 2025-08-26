India are set to head to the Asia Cup in Sharjah as the defending champions.

They are also the reigning T20I World Champions and the number one side on the ICC rankings. They are, without doubt, a powerful force in the shortest form of the game.

But having said that, a number of their highest run scorers in T20Is are no longer playing outside of the franchise circuit.

How and where does that leave them? Let’s look at the list of India’s leading run-scorers in T20I cricket as they head towards the Asia Cup.

1. Rohit Sharma: 4,231 T20I runs

Innings: 151

Highest score: 121 not out

Now retired from T20I Rohit Sharma remains India’s all-time leading run scorer in T20Is, an achievement that cements his status as one of the format’s true greats.

With four centuries, the most by any player in T20I history, his ability to dominate attacks at the top of the order is unmatched. Rohit’s career was defined by both its longevity and consistency, with his penchant for big-match performances making him indispensable.

Following his international retirement his focus has shifted to the IPL and franchise cricket meaning India need to find successors capable of delivering his mix of explosiveness and leadership.

His record-setting strike rate and ability to accelerate after a cautious start are qualities India will sorely miss.

2. Virat Kohli: 4,188 T20I runs

Innings: 117

Highest score: 122 not out

If Rohit Sharma was India’s power hitter, Virat Kohli was their master chaser.

Another recent retiree, Kohli boasts an astonishing average of 48.69. His ability to anchor innings while maintaining a strong strike rate made him the backbone of India’s T20I side for over a decade.

His unbeaten 82 against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup remains one of the format’s defining innings.

For an Indian team that once leaned heavily on his reliability, the next generation must now shoulder the responsibility of finishing games – something Kohli did with unnerving regularity.

3. Suryakumar Yadav: 2,598 T20I runs

Innings: 79

Highest score: 117

Suryakumar Yadav represents the present and future of India’s T20 batting. The current skipper of the T20I side, Yadav will lead the team at the Asia Cup. With his outrageous 360-degree stroke play, ‘SKY’ has become one of the most feared middle-order batters in the world.

His strike rate of 167.07 is a testament to his aggression, and he is often compared to AB de Villiers for his ability to innovate and dismantle bowling attacks.

What sets Suryakumar apart is his adaptability: he can steady the innings if required or shift gears instantly.

For India, he is not just a replacement for the retiring stalwarts but the central figure around whom the batting unit is being built. If India are to dominate for another decade, ‘SKY’s’ role will be pivotal.

4. KL Rahul: 2,265 T20I runs

Innings: 68

Highest score: 110 not out

Stylish, consistent, and technically gifted, KL Rahul has long been a fixture in India’s T20I side. His ability to open the innings or slot into the middle order has made him a versatile option.

With two centuries and multiple fifties, Rahul often provided stability when the top order faltered.

That said, his strike rate has sometimes come under scrutiny, particularly in the IPL, where he has been accused of being too cautious. Injuries have also disrupted his rhythm in recent years.

Whether he can re-establish himself as a guaranteed starter in India’s T20I setup remains to be seen, especially with younger challengers pushing for spots.

Also read: Kane Williamson over Ross Taylor – and no Stephen Fleming? Selecting New Zealand’s best Test XI since 1985

5. Hardik Pandya: 1,812 T20I runs

Innings: 90

Highest score: 71 not out

As an all-rounder, Hardik Pandya’s value extends far beyond his batting numbers. But his contribution with the bat has been critical, particularly in finishing roles.

Known for his fearless hitting in the death overs, Pandya’s strike rate of 141.67 reflects his ability to seemingly clear boundaries at will.

Hardik has also been touted as a future captain in the T20I format, given his leadership experience in the IPL. India will hope he can remain fit, as his balance of big hitting and handy seam bowling makes him irreplaceable in white-ball cricket.

6. Shikhar Dhawan: 1,759 T20I runs

Innings: 66

Highest score: 92

Shikhar Dhawan was once India’s first-choice opener across formats, but in T20Is he often played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma.

His ability to play the anchoring role while allowing his partner to attack was invaluable, though his relatively modest strike rate limited his long-term presence in the T20I setup.

Now retired from international cricket, Dhawan’s T20I days are behind him. Still, his contribution during India’s formative years in the format deserves recognition, as he was part of the side that built the foundation for their current dominance.

7. MS Dhoni: 1,617 T20I runs

Innings: 85

Highest score: 56

MS Dhoni’s T20I numbers may not appear extraordinary, but statistics alone don’t capture his impact. The former captain was India’s finisher-in-chief, often turning hopeless situations into victories with his calm under pressure.

His leadership was arguably his greatest asset, guiding India to the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007.

Dhoni’s strike rate reflects a different era of T20 cricket, when targets were lower and teams relied more on anchoring. Nevertheless, his legacy as a T20I pioneer remains unmatched, and his presence in the list underscores his importance to India’s white-ball story.

8. Suresh Raina: 1,605 T20I runs

Innings: 66

Highest score: 101

Suresh Raina was India’s first-ever T20I centurion, and his aggressive middle-order batting made him a trailblazer in the format. Left-handed, fearless, and an exceptional fielder, Raina epitomised the modern T20 cricketer long before the IPL popularised the role.

Though his career ended prematurely at international level, Raina’s contribution remains vital. His ability to accelerate the innings and play match-winning knocks laid the groundwork for India’s later batting superstars.

9. Rishabh Pant: 1,209 T20I runs

Innings: 66

Highest score: 65 not out

Rishabh Pant’s T20I record does not quite reflect his immense talent. While he has produced flashes of brilliance, his inconsistency and relatively modest average suggest he has yet to fully master the international T20I format.

Despite this Pant is feared by bowlers as his fearless batting and explosive ability make him a valuable asset and a game-changer. If he finds form, India could have a dynamic wicketkeeper-batter capable of changing games in a handful of overs.

Pant has not been included in the side for the Asia Cup.

10. Yuvraj Singh: 1,177 T20I runs

Innings: 51

Highest score: 77 not out

Few players have had a bigger impact on India’s T20I history than Yuvraj Singh. His six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad at the 2007 World Cup remain iconic, while his fearless hitting underlined India’s attacking identity in the format.

Although his career stats are modest compared to modern batters, Yuvraj’s ability to change games in minutes made him invaluable. He was a big-match player whose influence extended well beyond the numbers, inspiring a generation of aggressive stroke-makers.

11. Shreyas Iyer: 1,104 T20I runs

Innings: 47

Highest score: 74 not out

Rounding out the top 11 is Shreyas Iyer, a player who in many ways is still carving his space in India’s T20I hierarchy.

With over a thousand runs at a healthy strike rate, Iyer has shown glimpses of his class in the middle order. His ability to handle spin and rotate strike makes him an asset on subcontinental pitches.

However, injuries and competition for places have limited his opportunities.

If he can string together consistent performances, Iyer could yet become a long-term fixture, especially as India looks to phase out some of their senior players, although at 30-years-old his time may already have come and gone.

Most T20I runs for India – top 11 summary list

1. Rohit Sharma: 4,231 T20I runs

2. Virat Kohli: 4,188 T20I runs

3. Suryakumar Yadav: 2,598 T20I runs

4. KL Rahul: 2,265 T20I runs

5. Hardik Pandya: 1,812 T20I runs

6. Shikhar Dhawan: 1,759 T20I runs

7. MS Dhoni: 1,617 T20I runs

8. Suresh Raina: 1,605 T20I runs

9. Rishabh Pant: 1,209 T20I runs

10. Yuvraj Singh: 1,177 T20I runs

11. Shreyas Iyer: 1,104 T20I runs

Read next: Did Chris Gayle get named in this West Indies’ best Test XI of the past 40 years?