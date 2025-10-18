Cricket may be known as the ‘gentleman’s game’, but its long history is filled with moments where that civility has frayed under pressure.

Sledging, which for those who don’t know is the art of verbal intimidation or psychological warfare, has long been part of the sport’s culture, from witty banter to calculated provocation.

When done cleverly, it adds spice to the contest. But sometimes, it spills into the realm of abuse, cultural insensitivity, or outright hostility. Here are some infamous examples of when sledging went too far and tarnished the spirit of the game.

1. The Monkeygate scandal – India’s 2008 tour of Australia

Perhaps the most notorious sledging controversy of the modern era, ‘Monkeygate’ erupted during the second Test of the 2008 Sydney series between India and Australia.

Tensions were already high after a series of disputed umpiring decisions, but things boiled over when Andrew Symonds accused Harbhajan Singh of calling him a “monkey” – a term loaded with racial connotations.

The fallout was immense. Harbhajan was initially banned for three Tests before the penalty was overturned on appeal, but the damage had been done.

The incident soured relations between the teams for years and cast a shadow over the series. It became a watershed moment, forcing the ICC to tighten its code of conduct on racial and personal abuse.

2. Quinton de Kock and David Warner clash – South Africa vs Australia, 2018

Australia’s 2018 tour of South Africa was already combustible, but things exploded off the field during the first Test in Durban.

CCTV footage captured Australian vice-captain David Warner being restrained by teammates as he launched a verbal tirade at South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in the players’ tunnel.

Reports suggested that both men had traded deeply personal insults, including references to family members; a clear breach of the unwritten code where certain topics are off-limits.

Warner was fined and officially reprimanded, but the series continued to descend into acrimony, culminating in the infamous ball-tampering scandal later that month.

3. Gautam Gambhir vs Shahid Afridi – Asia Cup, 2007

India and Pakistan matches are always intense, but during the 2007 Asia Cup in Kanpur, things went well beyond competitive fire.

When Indian opener Gautam Gambhir collided with Shahid Afridi while taking a run, a heated verbal exchange followed, complete with finger-pointing and shoulder-barging.

Both men refused to back down, and the umpires had to intervene. Later, Gambhir accused Afridi of crossing the line with personal abuse, while Afridi claimed Gambhir was the instigator.

Each was fined 65% of his match fee. The feud simmered for years afterward, with both players exchanging barbs in interviews long after retiring, a clear sign that some sledges never truly die.

4. Ben Stokes and Marlon Samuels – the feud that wouldn’t end

The rivalry between England’s Ben Stokes and West Indies allrounder Marlon Samuels has produced some of cricket’s most uncomfortable sledging moments.

It began during England’s 2015 tour of the Caribbean, when Samuels mocked Stokes after dismissing him. The Englishman later described the Jamaican’s taunting as “childish.” Their feud escalated at the 2016 World T20 final in Kolkata…

Samuels celebrated West Indies’ victory by sitting cross-legged next to a dejected Stokes and staring him down, an image that went viral.

Years later, the pair continued to exchange insults through the media, with Samuels making derogatory remarks about Stokes’ family. What began as on-field rivalry had turned into something darker, crossing the boundaries of respect and sportsmanship.

5. Michael Clarke vs James Anderson – the ‘broken arm’ threat

The 2013–14 Ashes in Australia was as fiery as the contest gets. With Mitchell Johnson bowling at terrifying pace, England’s batters were under siege.

During the first Test in Brisbane, stump microphones picked up Australian captain Michael Clarke warning England’s James Anderson: “Get ready for a broken arm.”

While Clarke later admitted he had gone too far, the comment captured the hyper-aggressive mindset of that Australian side. The incident drew criticism even in Australia, with many pundits arguing that it crossed from psychological pressure into physical intimidation.

6. Virat Kohli vs Tim Paine – when captains collided

The 2018–19 Border-Gavaskar series was fiercely contested, and the tension between the two captains became a subplot of its own.

During the Perth Test, Tim Paine and Virat Kohli repeatedly exchanged words at close range, with stump mics catching Kohli saying, “I’m in your head, Tim.” Paine replied: “You’re the only one who’s not liked in your team.”

What made the situation uncomfortable was that both were captains expected to set an example.

The umpires eventually had to step in, and the ICC reminded both teams about their responsibilities. Though no disciplinary action followed, the episode highlighted how easily competitive banter can spill into disrespect, even among leaders.

7. Glenn McGrath and Ramnaresh Sarwan get personal in 2003

During the 2003 West Indies–Australia series, Glenn McGrath and Ramnaresh Sarwan became embroiled in one of cricket’s ugliest on-field exchanges.

McGrath, frustrated after a long spell without success, asked Sarwan what Brian Lara thought of him. Sarwan’s sharp reply hit a nerve, referencing McGrath’s wife, who was battling cancer at the time.

McGrath’s furious reaction required umpire intervention, and both players later apologized.

Yet the incident remains one of the starkest examples of sledging straying into deeply personal territory, reminding players and fans alike that some lines should never be crossed.

While Sarwan may not have known about McGrath’s wife health situation at the time that he made the comment, the incident shows how easily things can go wrong when the sledging door is opened.

