Former England fast bowler Matthew Hoggard MBE believes England’s fearless approach under Ben Stokes could be the key to unsettling Australia when the Ashes return Down Under in 2025–26.

The 2005 Ashes winner, speaking to Cricket365 in exclusive association with Champions Speakers, shared his early thoughts on what will shape the series — pinpointing England’s aggression at the crease as both their greatest strength and potential downfall.

England’s fearless batting could shift the momentum

“The England run rate will put pressure back onto the Australian bowlers,” Hoggard said.

“England are well led by Ben Stokes — he’s a talismanic captain. Their ability to stay focused in the field could be the deciding factor.”

Since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum ushered in their “Bazball” era, England’s batting has redefined Test cricket. Hoggard, however, warned that maintaining control within that aggression will be vital if they’re to challenge Australia on their own turf.

“England’s propensity to keep moving the game forward at all costs can be exposed,” he noted.

“They also lack a match-winning spinner, and in Australia, that can make a huge difference.”

Selection surprises and the Rehan Ahmed omission

Hoggard also questioned the omission of Leicestershire all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who he believes deserved a spot after an impressive season.

“I was very surprised to see Rehan Ahmed omitted from the squad,” Hoggard said. “He had a fantastic year with Leicester — scoring important runs, taking wickets, and helping them win the Division 2 title.”

The 19-year-old leg-spinner remains one of England’s brightest long-term prospects, and Hoggard suggested that exposure in Australia’s conditions could accelerate his development.

Why Australian conditions still demand precision

Turning to what awaits England overseas, Hoggard said the Kookaburra ball and faster pitches will once again test the visitors’ adaptability – both technically and mentally.

“The weather is a key factor,” he explained. “The pitches tend to be faster and better to bat on than in England. The Kookaburra ball has a flatter seam and doesn’t help bowlers for as long as the Dukes. And the partisan crowd helps Australia massively.”

While recent Australian surfaces have produced more results than before, Hoggard believes the conditions will still favour the home side – placing even greater importance on England’s ability to stay disciplined under pressure.

Leadership and belief under Ben Stokes

Since retiring, Hoggard has become a respected cricket pundit and motivational speaker, sharing lessons on teamwork, leadership and performance under pressure.

Having watched England’s transformation over the past two years, Hoggard remains confident in the culture Stokes has built.

“Stokes brings belief,” he said. “His leadership inspires the dressing room, and that self-belief is infectious. If England can take that mindset into the Ashes, they’ll be in the fight.”

With more than a year to go before the first ball is bowled, the early narrative is already forming. For Hoggard, the outcome may hinge less on conditions – and more on how fearlessly England stay true to their own brand of cricket.

