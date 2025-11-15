Ravindra Jadeja is among the spinners have been the most productive in Indian conditions.

The West Indies made cricket history on Tuesday when they bowled 50 overs of spin in an ODI against Bangladesh.

The Caribbean outfit, who were once revered for their plethora of fast-bowling resources, went into the game without a recognized quick when they assessed the state of the wicket in Mirpur.

The bowling load was shared between openers Akeal Hosein and Roston Chase, first change Khary Pierre and Gudakesh Motie, and part-timer Alick Athanaze.

But this story is not about the Windies making history by becoming the first side ever to bowl a full complement of spin in their 50 overs. This is a look at which countries are preparing the most spin-friendly wickets in ODI cricket.

Given what is happening in the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and South Africa, you may have thought that the best place to be a spinner was Pakistan — but you would be wrong.

Let’s look at where spinners have had the most success in ODI games played since the start of 2023.

1. Sri Lanka

Matches played: 35

Wickets to spin: 246

Average per spin wicket: 28.98

Spin bowler economy: 4.78

Sri Lanka tops the list as the most spin-friendly nation in ODI cricket. The pitches in Colombo, Pallekele, and Hambantota continue to offer sharp turn and bounce, particularly as the innings progresses.

The likes of Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, and Wanindu Hasaranga have thrived, exploiting conditions that reward control and subtle variation.

The average of under 29 per wicket and an economy below five underlines how effective spin has been on the island, especially in middle overs where they often strangle opposition line-ups.

2. Bangladesh

Matches played: 17

Wickets to spin: 111

Average per spin wicket: 29.33

Spin bowler economy: 4.63

No surprise that Bangladesh sits near the top. The pitches in Mirpur and Chattogram are notorious for breaking down quickly, offering prodigious turn and inconsistent bounce.

Veteran Shakib Al Hasan and left-arm partner Taijul Islam have made life miserable for visiting teams, while part-timers like Mehidy Hasan Miraz have proven equally effective.

The low economy rate of 4.63 is evidence of how difficult scoring can be when Bangladesh’s spinners are on song.

These conditions played a huge part in West Indies’ recent decision to go all-spin in Mirpur; a move that would have seemed unthinkable a decade ago. The result of that move was a win – the West Indies taking the game in a Super Over.

3. Australia

Matches played: 10

Wickets to spin: 42

Average per spin wicket: 29.33

Spin bowler economy: 5.30

It might come as a surprise to see Australia this high, but recent pitches, particularly in Sydney have aided spin. Adam Zampa has emerged as a key match-winner, regularly picking up crucial middle-order wickets.

Australia’s willingness to use spinners in tandem, sometimes even in powerplays, has been rewarded. The average of 29.33 per wicket reflects a healthy balance between attacking and containing spin in a side that traditionally leans toward pace.

4. England

Matches played: 19

Wickets to spin: 99

Average per spin wicket: 31.72

Spin bowler economy: 6.19

England’s position reflects changing conditions and evolving strategy. Adil Rashid continues to spearhead England’s spin attack, often supported by Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone.

Despite a higher economy rate (6.19), spin in England remains a potent weapon, with drift and flight often more than big turn, used to induce mistakes.

Their aggressive mindset employed by the current England management sometimes leads to runs leaking, but the reward in breakthroughs has justified the approach.

5. South Africa

Matches played: 18

Wickets to spin: 88

Average per spin wicket: 35.48

Spin bowler economy: 5.93

A country that has traditionally been reliant on pace, and prepared wickets that offer assistance for the quicks, there has been a marked change in South Africa in recent times.

A new generation of spinners, led by Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, has found ways to exploit increasingly dry pitches in places like Paarl and Bloemfontein.

While the average of 35.48 shows that success hasn’t come easy, the Proteas’ spin department has grown in importance, especially in limited-overs formats. South Africa’s strategy of combining disciplined spin with athletic fielding has produced better results in recent times.

6. West Indies

Matches played: 15

Wickets to spin: 75

Average per spin wicket: 37.48

Spin bowler economy: 5.25

The Windies’ all-spin experiment in Mirpur underlines how far their tactical thinking has shifted. Once known for terrifying fast bowlers, they are now embracing spin-friendly conditions.

Bowlers like Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase have taken centre stage, adapting their styles to suit slower surfaces in Guyana, Trinidad, and Barbados.

The economy rate of 5.25 reflects control, though the relatively high average suggests that penetration remains a challenge. The Caribbean might not be a spin heaven just yet, but the trend is unmistakable.

7. India

Matches played: 63

Wickets to spin: 316

Average per spin wicket: 39.99

Spin bowler economy: 5.36

It may be surprising that India, historically viewed as a spinner’s paradise, ranks this low. Modern ODI pitches in India are flatter, designed to encourage high-scoring games.

Spinners still play an important role, but the dominance once enjoyed by the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble has waned.

Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel have all contributed, yet an average near 40 per wicket highlights the toll of aggressive batting and shorter boundaries. Even so, spinners remain central to India’s middle-overs containment plan.

8. New Zealand

Matches played: 11

Wickets to spin: 24

Average per spin wicket: 46.54

Spin bowler economy: 5.60

New Zealand’s conditions continue to favour seamers, with green tops in Wellington and Christchurch rarely giving spinners much to work with.

Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra have shown flashes of brilliance, but wickets for spin are few and far between. The average of 46.54 per wicket highlights how little assistance is available from the surface.

When pitches flatten out, New Zealand’s spinners must rely purely on variation and guile, often playing a supporting role rather than a match-winning one.

9. Pakistan

Matches played: 24

Wickets to spin: 117

Average per spin wicket: 48.26

Spin bowler economy: 5.48

Despite its reputation as a spin stronghold, modern-day Pakistan ranks last in this list. The pitches in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi have become slower but not necessarily conducive to spin.

Instead, they tend to favour batters once the shine wears off. Even capable operators like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have struggled for consistency.

With an average of over 48 per wicket, Pakistan’s spinners have found themselves labouring on tracks that neither offer sharp turn nor deceptive bounce, a far cry from the days when Abdul Qadir and Saqlain Mushtaq bamboozled batters on crumbling surfaces.

