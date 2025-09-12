T20 cricket in 2025 has delivered breathtaking batting displays, with stars and surprise performers dominating leagues worldwide.

From established greats like Jos Buttler and Nicholas Pooran to rising names such as Sahibzada Farhan and Austria’s Karanbir Singh, these are the year’s leading run-scorers and the stories behind their success.

The leading T20 run scorers in 2025:

1. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – 1,425 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 46

Highest score: 108*

Average: 38.51

Nicholas Pooran has been the standout T20 batter of 2025, blending consistency with explosive power. His strike rate has stayed near 160, making him one of the most destructive middle-order players in world cricket.

With one century and 12 half-centuries, he has become more than just a big-hitter – he’s evolved into a match-winner who can adapt across leagues.

For the West Indies and franchise sides, Pooran has been the heartbeat of their batting this year.

2. Jos Buttler (England) – 1,396 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 37

Highest score: 97*

Average: 43.62

England’s white-ball captain continues to be among the most feared openers in T20 cricket. With over 1,300 runs at an average above 40 and 13 fifties, Buttler has been both consistent and destructive.

His ability to dominate powerplays while still carrying his innings deep has made him invaluable. Though he fell just short of a century, his 97* was a reminder of his class and ability to anchor and accelerate in equal measure.

3. Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) – 1,346 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 30

Highest score: 162*

Average: 48.07

The surprise star of 2025, Sahibzada Farhan, has taken his game to a new level.

With four centuries already this year, including a monumental 162*, he has shown that he can not only provide quick starts but also play match-defining innings.

His average of nearly 50 in T20 cricket is extraordinary, especially given his strike rate of over 160. Farhan has quickly gone from a domestic talent to Pakistan’s most reliable T20 run-scorer.

4. Shai Hope (West Indies) – 1,338 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 39

Highest score: 102*

Average: 40.54

Traditionally known as a classical batter, Shai Hope has answered critics of his T20 game with a remarkable 2025 season.

Two centuries and nine fifties show that he can combine his solid technique with aggressive scoring. His role has often been to anchor innings while others play around him, and he’s done it with great success.

Hope’s emergence as a genuine T20 run-machine has given the West Indies a dependable option at the top.

5. Tim Seifert (New Zealand) – 1,310 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 45

Highest score: 125*

Average: 32.75

Tim Seifert has been one of the busiest globetrotters in T20 cricket this year, racking up runs across multiple leagues.

His unbeaten 125* was a statement knock, but just as important has been his ability to adapt to different roles in the order.

While not always consistent – with a few low scores – his attacking style and versatility as a wicketkeeper-batter make him a key figure for New Zealand and in franchise cricket.

6. Will Jacks (England) – 1,272 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 43

Highest score: 100

Average: 31.02

Will Jacks continues to showcase the modern prototype of a T20 opener: aggressive, fearless, and relentless in attack.

His maiden T20 hundred and nine fifties highlight his impact at the top of the order, where he regularly provides explosive starts.

Though his average is modest, his strike rate and ability to dismantle powerplays make him invaluable to both England and his franchise teams.

At just 26, he’s shaping into one of the format’s brightest stars.

7. James Vince (England) – 1,269 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 46

Highest score: 101

Average: 30.21

Elegant and reliable, James Vince has quietly put together another prolific T20 year.

With one century and 10 fifties, he remains a banker for franchises needing stability at the top.

His strike rate isn’t as explosive as some of his peers, but his ability to find gaps and punish bad balls keeps him relevant across leagues.

Vince’s 158 boundaries in 2025 underline his knack for scoring fluently once set.

8. Karanbir Singh (Austria) – 1,240 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 28

Highest score: 115

Average: 49.60

The breakout associate-nation star of 2025, Karanbir Singh, has stunned world cricket with his power hitting and consistency. An average close to 50, combined with a strike rate above 170, is elite in T20 cricket.

His tally of two centuries and 10 fifties in just 28 innings proves his ability to dominate attacks.

With nearly 100 sixes this year, Singh has become Austria’s cricketing flagbearer and one of the year’s most exciting stories.

9. Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies) – 1,205 T20 runs in 2025

Innings: 52

Highest score: 97*

Average: 28.02

Hetmyer’s role as an explosive middle-order hitter has once again made him a valuable franchise commodity.

His strike rate of nearly 170 shows how destructive he has been, even if consistency has sometimes eluded him. Seven fifties and plenty of game-changing cameos underline his value as a finisher.

That unbeaten 97 was a reminder that when he gets time at the crease, Hetmyer can be as dangerous as anyone in world cricket.

