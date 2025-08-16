At just 23 years old, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made himself a permanent fixture at the top of India’s Test cricket batting order. Ranked fifth in the ICC Test batting rankings and with more than 2,000 runs at a stellar average of 50.20, his rise has been both rapid and assured.

But there’s another, more unusual, thread to his story: Jaiswal has never played more than one Test match at the same ground. His 24 Tests so far have all come at 24 different venues.

From Caribbean heat to English swing, South African pace to Australian bounce, he’s become one of cricket’s most well-travelled players in record time. With upcoming home series against the West Indies and South Africa set to add more new venues, the list is only getting longer.

Here’s a look at Jaiswal’s journey so far; series by series.

The perfect start – in West Indies

Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Jaiswal’s Test career began in style on the Caribbean islands. Against the West Indies, he announced himself with a century on debut in Dominica, displaying remarkable composure and patience on a slow surface.

The follow-up Test in Port of Spain was tougher, but his assured technique against spin and his calm temperament at the crease marked him as someone ready for the highest level. Two games, two different venues, and a career already gathering pace.

Trial by pace – in South Africa

SuperSport Park, Centurion

Newlands, Cape Town

Few challenges are more demanding for a subcontinent opener than facing the new ball in South Africa. At Centurion and Cape Town, Jaiswal confronted relentless pace and seam movement.

While the series was low-scoring overall, he showed flashes of adaptability, leaving well outside off-stump, playing late, and resisting the temptation to chase wide balls.

Although he didn’t dominate, he emerged from the tour hardened by the experience, proving he could handle tough conditions against elite pace attacks.

Five-match masterclass – England in India

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

The 2024 home series against England was where Jaiswal truly blossomed. Across five Tests at five different venues, he was in sensational form.

A double century, fluent hundreds in Rajkot and Ranchi, and a relentless appetite for big scores made him the standout batsman of the series. His ability to counter England’s aggressive Bazball tactics with patient accumulation was central to India’s eventual series win.

By the end of it, his name was being mentioned alongside the best young players in the world – and his unique venue streak had stretched to nine.

A lesson in consistency – Bangladesh at home

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

Green Park, Kanpur

Against Bangladesh, Jaiswal’s form didn’t dip. Playing in Chennai and Kanpur, he continued to churn out runs with a mix of aggression and control. He dominated the spinners, using his feet expertly, and showed maturity in building partnerships.

This series reinforced what was already becoming obvious: Jaiswal wasn’t just a rising star; he was a reliable match-winner.

Black Caps challenge – New Zealand in India

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The New Zealand series saw Jaiswal face a different kind of test; bowlers adept at extracting subtle movement and bounce on Indian pitches.

At Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, he showed he could adapt his game, leaving well early before expanding his range of shots.

He failed to reach three figures against the Black Caps but in a series where India’s batsmen struggled, Jaiswal ended as their second highest scorer behind Rishab Pant. By this point, his versatility was undeniable.

Australian tour – Trial by fire in the WTC race

Perth Stadium

Adelaide Oval

Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Sydney Cricket Ground

Australia away is the benchmark for greatness, and Jaiswal’s five-Test tour in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney was his biggest examination yet.

He started cautiously, respecting the bounce and carry, before growing in confidence as the series went on. An exceptional 161 at Perth followed by two gritty knocks in the 80’s at the MCG were potential career-defining moments: knocks of patience and poise under pressure.

While India faced fierce competition in the World Test Championship standings, Jaiswal’s performances were a bright constant throughout. He finished the series as its second highest run scorer (behind Travis Head), with 391 runs at an average of 43.44.

England tour – Epic English summer

Headingley, Leeds

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Lord’s, London

Old Trafford, Manchester

Kennington Oval, London

India’s 2025 tour of England took Jaiswal to some of the most storied cricket venues in the world — Headingley, Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and The Oval. He adapted quickly to swinging Dukes balls and overcast skies, mixing watchfulness with flashes of stroke play.

His century at Leeds, full of crisp drives and imperious cuts, set the tone for what was to follow in the series. he finished with a second ton in the win at The Oval marking him as a rare subcontinental opener who can thrive in English conditions.

It was also a summer where his maturity shone through: he resisted England’s short-ball ploys, batted long, and set the tone for India’s batting.

