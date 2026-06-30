English cricket may never be quite the same again. In a characteristically dramatic fashion, England Test captain Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Over a spectacular 15-year international career, the 35-year-old all-rounder has been the ultimate talisman; a fierce competitor who dragged his country to the pinnacles of global sport, while weathering extreme personal and professional storms along the way.

He leaves the international arena as one of only two players in Test history, alongside Jacques Kallis, to achieve the double of 7,000 runs and 250 wickets.

Here is a look back at some of the highs and lows that shaped one of modern sport’s most compelling narratives.

The highs: absolute greatness

The miracle of Lord’s (2019 World Cup Final): Stokes etched his name into sporting immortality with an extraordinary, unbeaten 84 against New Zealand. He single-handedly kept England alive, forced a Super Over, and secured their first-ever 50-over World Cup trophy.

The impossible chase at Headingley (2019 Ashes): Just six weeks after the World Cup, Stokes produced what many consider the greatest Test innings of all time. Striking an unbelievable 135 not out, he shared an unbroken 76-run last-wicket stand with Jack Leach to snatch a one-wicket victory over Australia from the jaws of certain defeat.

The Cape Town carnage (2016): Stokes displayed his terrifying raw power in South Africa in 2016, bludgeoning a brutal 258 off just 198 balls. It remains the highest Test score by an England number six and the fastest 250 in Test history.

The T20 World Cup redemption (2022): Proving his status as the ultimate big-game player, Stokes anchored a tense chase against Pakistan, scoring 52 not out to crown England double world champions.

The “Bazball” revolution (2022–2026): Taking over a broken Test side with one win in 17 matches, Stokes joined forces with coach Brendon McCullum to launch a hyper-aggressive cultural reset. “Bazball” revitalised red-ball cricket globally, securing historic sweeps against New Zealand and Pakistan. Although named after coach ‘Baz’ McCullum it could just as easily have born his name given how central he was to the philosophy.

Also read: Ranked – Ben Stokes compared to arguably the best all-rounder in Test cricket history

The lows: pain and controversy

The nightmarish last over in Kolkata (2016): On the cusp of winning the T20 World Cup, Stokes was tasked with bowling the final over against the West Indies. Carlos Brathwaite smashed him for four consecutive sixes, leaving Stokes devastated on the turf.

The Bristol nightclub arrest (2017): A street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub saw Stokes arrested and indefinitely suspended by the ECB. Though he was later cleared in court, the media firestorm cost him the 2017–18 Ashes tour and threatened to derail his entire career.

Mental health sabbatical (2021): Overwhelmed by the pressures of the international bubble, a finger injury, and grieving the loss of his father, Ged, Stokes took a brave, indefinite break from cricket to prioritize his mental well-being, sparking vital conversations across the sport.

The final curfew breach controversy (2026): Even his final chapter was shadowed by drama. Stokes was dropped from the second Test against New Zealand following a late-night altercation and curfew breach at a London nightclub. While cleared of a regulatory breach by the Cricket Regulator, the incident hastened his sudden decision to walk away mid-series.

The legacy of a maverick

Stokes was never about tidy statistics; he was about moments of pure, unadulterated theatre. From the absolute nadir of public court appearances and heartbreak on the pitch, he rose to become the most inspirational English leader of his generation. Whether you liked him or hated him, he was impossible to ignore, and players and fans alike always knew that when Stokes was involved, something was bound to happen. He emptied the tank every single time he wore the three lions, and he left an indelible mark on modern cricket. While some may say that his retirement is a surprise, it is worth remembering that he is now 35 years old, a very respectable age for retirement. He can now enjoy a year or two earning big money on the global franchise circuit where his extraordinary talents are sure to be in high demand.

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