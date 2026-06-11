Joe Root took over the England Test captaincy from Ben Stokes in June 2026.

Joe Root has officially returned as England’s interim Test captain following disciplinary action against Ben Stokes.

With Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson sidelined during an active ECB investigation into an off-field curfew incident, England’s selectors skipped vice-captain Harry Brook (who also has a recent dodgy disciplinary record) and instead turned to their most experienced hand.

Root will now lead the team during the final two Tests against New Zealand, stepping back into a role he previously held for five years.

As the Yorkshireman prepares to lead his country once again, here is a comprehensive breakdown of Joe Root’s historic, prolific, and ultimately taxing record as England’s Test cricket skipper.

The record: Most wins, most losses

Root’s first stint as captain between 2017 and 2022 was defined by extreme longevity and unprecedented statistical milestones. By the time he stepped down in April 2022, he had overseen a record 64 Test matches.

His raw leadership metrics are the most polarizing in English cricket history:

The Wins: Root is statistically England‘s most successful Test captain with 27 victories to his credit, surpassing Michael Vaughan’s previous record of 26.

The Losses: Conversely, a dismal final stretch left Root with 26 defeats, the highest number of losses suffered by any English skipper.

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Batting under the burden: A run-scoring machine

While leadership often erodes a top-order batter’s productivity, Root defied the trend. He was frequently forced to carry an incredibly fragile and transitioning batting order. Before taking the job, he averaged 52.80 across 53 Tests.

As skipper, his average dropped only slightly to 46.44, whilst accumulating an incredible 5,295 runs.

His captaincy tenure included 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His peak came in the calendar year of 2021. Defying a struggling team, Root amassed 1,708 Test runs, including two double-centuries and four hundreds, en route to being named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Captaincy style: Methodical and traditional

Root’s tactical blueprint sits in stark contrast to the ultra-aggressive, high-tempo “Bazball” philosophy later engineered by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Root operated as a traditionalist. He focused on conservative field settings, orthodox attritional bowling plans, and methodical game management.

While his composed demeanour kept dressing room morale high, critics often argued that his style lacked tactical dynamism. He was occasionally criticized for overworking his primary bowling assets, most notably exhausting Ben Stokes during demanding away tours.

Highs and lows: Where he succeeded and failed

Root enjoyed spectacular success in specific territories, notably masterminding consecutive away series victories in Sri Lanka and a famous 3-1 triumph in South Africa.

However, his legacy was fundamentally compromised by his record against arch-rivals Australia and a brutal final 12 months in office:

The Ashes flaws: Root was unable to win an Ashes series as captain, suffering a 4-0 defeat down under in 2017/18 and an identical 4-0 thrashing in 2021/22.

The final slide: His reign concluded during a horrific stretch where England won just one of his final 17 Test matches, bottoming out with a 1-0 series loss in the West Indies that prompted his resignation.

Root’s interim reappointment offers a fascinating tactical bridge for England.

While he previously looked relieved to shed the emotional toll of the captaincy to focus strictly on his batting, his steady hand provides vital stability for an England side that has lost its way away from the field and which has seen its leadership come under increasing pressure.

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