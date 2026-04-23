Lockie Ferguson hasn't had as much IPL game time as he would have liked.

In the high-stakes theatre of the IPL auction, franchises often engage in bidding wars that send player valuations into the stratosphere. Usually, these multimillion-dollar investments are the first names on the team sheet.

However, the IPL’s unique constraints, most notably the four-foreigner rule and the mercurial nature of Indian pitches, have occasionally created a bizarre phenomenon: the Million-Dollar Benchwarmer.

These aren’t just flops who played poorly; these are elite players who, due to tactical shifts or squad imbalances, sat through entire seasons without ever taking the field. Here are five of the most expensive signings who remained sidelined.

1. Tymal Mills (2017) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Tymal Mills was the breakout star of the 2017 auction, fetching a staggering US$1.8 million. While he did eventually feature in five games, he spent the bulk of the season, and the most critical matches, as an expensive spectator from England.

RCB’s tactical error was over-investing in a pace specialist on a Chinnaswamy deck that had suddenly turned into a slow, spin-friendly surface. Mills’ express pace became a liability, leading to his permanent benching in favour of more versatile options.

2. Colin de Grandhomme (2019) – Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purchased for approximately US$700,000 to provide late-order fireworks and handy medium-pace, the Kiwi all-rounder found himself trapped by the numbers game.

With RCB desperate to stabilize their top order, they were forced to use their overseas slots on AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, and Shimron Hetmyer.

De Grandhomme became a tactical insurance policy that was never cashed in. He spent 13 of the 14 games in the dugout, proving that an overseas all-rounder is only as good as the balance of the local talent around him.

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3. Pawan Negi (2016) – Delhi Daredevils

Negi made headlines when he became the most expensive Indian player of the 2016 auction at roughly US$1.25 million.

While he technically played a handful of games, he was famously benched while on the field, often not being asked to bowl a single over or bat higher than number eight.

By the business end of the tournament, the coaching staff lost faith in his abilities, and he spent the final, crucial weeks as a tactical “DNP” (Did Not Play).

4. Mitchell Santner (2018) – Chennai Super Kings

While Santner eventually became a CSK regular, his first year was a lesson in squad redundancy. Purchased for about US$75,000 (a steal, but a high-value tactical target), he missed the entire winning season.

Even when fit, MS Dhoni’s preference for Ravindra Jadeja meant there was no room for a second left-arm orthodox spinner. Santner’s benching wasn’t about form; it was about a set-in-stone tactical blueprint that didn’t require a carbon copy of their primary spinner.

5. Lockie Ferguson (2023/25) – Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings

Ferguson has often been the victim of the Impact Player rule. Despite his US$1.2 million-plus price tags in various seasons, the New Zealand fast bowler has frequently sat out entire blocks of games.

Teams often buy his 150kph pace as a fear factor but pivot to slower bowlers the moment they see a dry surface. His presence on the bench represents millions of dollars kept in reserve simply to counter a specific opponent that never arrives.

Currently with RCB Ferguson has yet to play in 2026 while in 2025 he made just four appearances. In 2023, playing for KKR he appeared three times.

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