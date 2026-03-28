Will this be MS Dhoni's final season with CSK in the IPL?

Legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is now 44 years old. He has retired from international cricket, but when it comes to the IPL, he just keeps on going.

He played in the very first staging of the tournament back in 2008 and, if he takes the field for Chennai Super Kings in 2026 it will be his 19th season in the competition.

While he is unlikely to feature prominently for CSK, especially after they signed Sanju Samson, Dhoni’s influence will no doubt be felt.

As the former India skipper prepares for his 19th season in the IPL, let’s take a moment to look back on some of the highlights of his illustrious career.

1. The face of a franchise

From the outset, Dhoni became synonymous with Chennai Super Kings. Signed as one of the league’s marquee players in 2008, he quickly established himself as both leader and talisman.

While many players moved between franchises, Dhoni remained the constant at CSK, shaping its identity around calm leadership and tactical clarity. His presence alone became a competitive advantage, with younger players thriving under his guidance.

Dhoni has been at CSK for two spells of eight years; he spent two years in the middle playing for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant – a sabbatical that was required out of necessity as CSK served a two-season suspension and did not play.

2. Five-time IPL champion

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK became one of the most successful teams in IPL history, lifting multiple titles across different eras. What set Dhoni apart was not just the silverware, but the consistency.

CSK regularly reached the playoffs and finals, making them perennial contenders. His ability to rebuild squads and maintain standards ensured success was sustained rather than fleeting.

Dhoni led the franchise to ten finals in their first 14 seasons – they won five titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023).

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3. The master finisher

Few players in T20 history have matched Dhoni’s reputation as a finisher. Whether chasing daunting totals or setting competitive scores, he often delivered in high-pressure situations.

His calculated approach, combined with immense power, allowed him to take games deep and close them out with precision. Countless matches were decided in the final overs with Dhoni at the crease.

Indeed, the mark of a good finisher is to remain undefeated when the innings comes to an end and that regard Dhoni is outstanding with his stats currently showing 100 undefeated IPL knocks, securing him an average score of 38.30 per innings.

4. Tactical genius behind the stumps

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni’s influence extended far beyond catches and stumpings. His reading of the game, field placements and ability to guide bowlers made him an on-field strategist of the highest order.

His quick hands behind the stumps also produced some of the fastest stumpings seen in the format, often turning matches in CSK’s favour.

Dhoni has been responsible for a total of 158 catches and 47 stumpings – as if to prove to the world that he is not slowing down, he bagged five stumpings in 2025, his second most prolific return in an IPL season.

5. Backing players to deliver

One of Dhoni’s defining traits has been his unwavering faith in players.

He consistently backed individuals through lean patches, a quality that fostered loyalty and confidence within the squad. Several players, both from India and overseas, produced their best cricket under his leadership, crediting Dhoni’s calm approach and clarity of roles.

6. Reinventing himself over time

As the IPL evolved, so did Dhoni. Early in his career, he was a destructive middle-order batter capable of dominating attacks.

In later years, he adapted his role, often coming in lower down the order and focusing on finishing games or mentoring younger players. This willingness to evolve has allowed him to remain relevant even into his forties.

7. The return after suspension

When CSK returned to the IPL in 2018 after a two-year suspension, many questioned whether the team could immediately compete at the highest level. Dhoni answered emphatically, leading the side to the title in a remarkable comeback season.

It remains one of the most memorable campaigns in IPL history and reinforced his status as a leader who thrives under pressure.

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