Ranking the riches: The most lucrative places to play franchise cricket in 2026

The landscape of franchise cricket has shifted dramatically this year. While the Indian Premier League remains the undisputed financial titan, leagues like the SA20 and the newly revamped Pakistan Super League are aggressively climbing the ladder to attract global talent.

Several major international stars opted not to play in India and instead made the switch north of the border to Pakistan – but that said, there India still appears to offer bigger salaries and more prestige as the recent late moves by players like Blessing Muzarabani and other suggest.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of how the major T20 leagues compare in terms of team budgets and individual player earnings for the 2026 season, with all figures provided in US Dollars.

1. Indian Premier League (IPL)

While the gap may be closing, the IPL continues to operate in a stratosphere of its own. For the 2026 season, the team salary cap has risen to $18.1 million per franchise.

Individual earnings have reached record heights; Rishabh Pant currently holds the title for the highest contract at $3.24 million.

Additionally, the league introduced a mandatory $9,000 match fee per game, ensuring even squad players can earn over $120,000 in a full season.

2. SA20 (South Africa)

The SA20 has solidified its position as the second-highest paying league globally. For Season Four (2026), the salary cap stood at $2.31 million per team in South Africa.

The 2026 auction saw the league’s record smashed twice in minutes, culminating in Dewald Brevis signing for a staggering $966,000. This high individual pay ceiling makes it a primary destination for elite stars during the January window.

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3. International League T20 (ILT20)

The UAE-based ILT20 remains a heavy hitter with a team salary cap of approximately $2.5 million. Because the league allows up to nine overseas players per starting XI, it focuses its budget on high-value “marquee” contracts ranging from $400,000 to $450,000.

Its tax-free status in the UAE often makes these figures more lucrative than similar gross salaries in other jurisdictions.

4. Big Bash League (BBL)

Australia’s BBL operates with a total payment pool of roughly $2 million per men’s team. While the salary cap is slightly lower than the SA20, the league has introduced multi-year deals to retain top overseas stars.

Top-tier platinum players like Babar Azam can command upwards of $275,000 for a full season, though many internationals receive pro-rated payments based on availability.

5. Pakistan Super League (PSL)

The 2026 season marked a historic shift for the PSL, moving from a draft to an auction-based system. The team salary cap has been increased to $1.6 million, with an additional $500,000 allocated for direct marquee signings outside the auction.

Steve Smith became one of the league’s highest-paid players via a direct signing deal worth $500,000 in Pakistan.

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