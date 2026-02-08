Pakistan's Prime Minister confirmed the team would not play India but why?

Even before a ball has been bowled, a controversy is brewing at the T20 World Cup after Pakistan announced it would not contest its group stage match against India.

The most profitable fixture in the world of cricket was due to take place in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo on February 15 but Pakistan said it would not play in protest at the treatment of Bangladesh but how did we get here?

Why will Bangladesh not be at the T20 World Cup?

The tension currently bubbling over has been long brewing and problems could have been foreseen from the moment India was awarded the 2026 T20 World Cup back in November 2021.

There has been long-running political tension between India and Pakistan but relations between the former and Bangladesh have soured since 2024 following the July Revolution in which a mass uprising deposed the incumbent government.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been charged with crimes against humanity but India has not agreed to return her to Bangladesh.

More violent protests broke out in December 2025 and India suggested members of a Hindu community were being targeted in Bangladesh.

As tends to happen, sport is unable to be kept out of politics and the first signs of trouble came when IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman in January after being ordered to do so by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In response, Bangladesh blocked the broadcast of the IPL in their country and then requested that all of their World Cup fixtures be played in Sri Lanka, similar to the agreement Pakistan has.

The ICC rejected this request, saying there was an “absence of any credible security threat” and gave the Bangladesh Cricket Board 24 hours to declare if they were going to participate in the tournament. Bangladesh did not reply and so the ICC kicked them out and promoted the next best qualifier, Scotland.

Why is Pakistan refusing to play India?

Bangladesh’s expulsion seemed to be, for the time being, the end of it but the Pakistan Cricket Board then announced it would boycott its group match against India which was due to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his cabinet on Wednesday that this decision was made in solidarity with Bangladesh.

“We have taken this stand after careful deliberation and [decided that] on this matter, we must stand with Bangladesh and support them,” Sharif said.

As for whether Pakistan would play India should they meet in the knockout rounds, that too is up for debate and their captain Salman Ali Agha said the team would seek the advice of officials should that be the case.

“The India game is not in our control. It was the government’s decision and if we have to play them in the semi-final or the final, we will go back to them and act on their advice,” he said.

Is there precedent for any of this?

In short – yes.

Last year, India refused to travel to Pakistan to contest the Champions Trophy and their matches were then moved to the United Arab Emirates. This preceded an agreement being signed between India and Pakistan stating that all fixtures will be played at neutral venues which is why all of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup games are in Sri Lanka.

Critics of the ICC have pointed to this double standard and suggested that India, as the wealthiest cricketing nation and biggest market, were given opportunities that other countries were not.

What has the ICC said?

The ICC has released just one statement, which read:

“The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule.

“ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.

“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”

Why does this matter to the ICC?

It is without doubt a huge deal to the sport’s governing body.

India v Pakistan is the most lucrative fixture on the calendar and is why the two are always drawn in the same group at ICC events.

The Guardian estimates that if the fixture does not go ahead on February 15, the ICC will lose out on $500m (£367m) in media rights.

There is a knock-on effect of all this as a huge loss of revenue like that would affect Test nations like the West Indies and New Zealand who rely on money from the ICC.

What have critics said?

More than India, Pakistan or Bangladesh, it is the ICC that has become the target of criticism for having one rule for India and another for Bangladesh.

Former England cricket captain Nassar Hussain, who was born in India, said the ICC would have made arrangements had it been the other way round.

“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’” Hussain said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. “Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility.”

What next?

Good question and the real answer is – no one knows for sure.

The likely scenario is that the Pakistan v India game does not go ahead but the real question that the ICC will want answered is – if the two meet in the knockouts, will Pakistan refuse to play?

Pakistan and India’s supremacy over the rest of the teams in their group mean the former can afford to miss a game and still qualify but it would be a huge statement should they opt to exit the tournament.

There are reports of talks behind the scenes to make sure this does not happen but it is very much a situation that is evolving day by day.

