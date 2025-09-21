England's Phil Salt has one of the highest individual scores in T20I cricket.

Scoring big runs is the goal of T20 cricket. It’s about getting in and maximizing the opportunity once you get a start.

Time is short and luck must be ridden, but when it comes off it can be spectacular. With risks taken with almost every ball that’s faced, scoring big totals is not easy.

But despite the risks involved in scoring big in T20I cricket, there have been some massive individual totals recorded.

Let’s look at the highest ever T20I scores recorded since the first ever game in the format was played back in 2005.

1. Aaron Finch (Australia)

172 runs vs Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch’s monumental 172 against Zimbabwe in July 2018 remains the pinnacle of T20I batting feats. Finch was in ruthless form, striking boundaries at will and maintaining a remarkable strike rate as he completely dominated proceedings.

This innings, which included 10 sixes and 16 fours as Finch scored more than 75% of all Australia‘s runs. Having opened the batting with D’Arcy Short, who made 46, the only other batter to make runs was Marcus Stoinis who scored a single.

Finch’s ball striking was brutal as was his ability to keep the strike as he farmed it for himself facing 76 of the 120 balls bowled.

2. Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)

162 not out vs Ireland

Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai etched his name into T20I history with an unbeaten 162 against Ireland in February 2019.

Zazai’s innings was a masterclass in fearless stroke play, combining raw power with precise placement. Coming in at the top of the order, he shared an excellent first wicket stand of 236 with Usman Ghani as Afghanistan made the most of winning the toss.

Zazai’s knock saw Afghanistan post an excellent score of 278 as they ran out winners by 78 runs.

3. Aaron Finch (Australia)

156 vs England

Finch makes a second appearance on this list with his 156 against England in 2013. Unlike his record 172, this innings displayed a blend of timing, innovation, and explosive hitting.

Finch’s ability to accelerate through the innings and adapt to the game situation made it one of the most entertaining T20I performances of its era.

At the time, it set the standard for how modern batsmen approached the T20I format, blending caution with aggression to construct a monumental score.

As was the case with his knock against Zimbabwe, Finch completely dominated the scoring making over 60% of the total, his effort made all the better by the quality if the attack he did it against – England’s bowling line-up included Steve Finn, Stuart Broad and Jade Dernbach.

Also read – Built: The perfect Test cricketer based on best drive, best defence and 7 other important features

4. Sacha De Alwis (Cayman Islands)

150 not out vs Brazil

While not from a traditional cricket powerhouse, Sacha De Alwis’ 150* for the Cayman Islands against Brazil in 2019 proved that exceptional T20I innings can come from anywhere.

Born in Sri Lanka, De Alwis combined innovative stroke play with fearless aggression, completely dominating the opposition bowling attack.

His innings stands out as a reminder that T20I cricket has given a platform to associate nations, allowing players from smaller cricketing nations to showcase talent on a global stage and produce record-breaking feats.

Certainly not a household name, De Alwis averages 27.55 in T20I cricket and along with his massive 150*, he has also managed a further three 50-plus scores in T20Is.

5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

145 not out vs Sri Lanka

Here’s a player nobody will be surprised to find on this list – it’s Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, a man known for his improvisation and power hitting. Known as the ‘Big Show,’ Maxwell delivered an unforgettable 145* against Sri Lanka in 2016.

His innings, which was one of the best examples of his sensational striking ability, was peppered with reverse sweeps, ramps, and towering sixes.

His ability to manipulate the field and maintain a blistering strike rate throughout made this innings one of the most entertaining in T20I history.

6. Sahil Chauhan (Estonia)

144 not out vs Cyprus

Another little-known player who banged his runs in a game between two sides not really known for their cricketing feats.

Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan stunned the cricketing world with an unbeaten 144 against Cyprus, highlighting the increasing competitiveness among emerging T20 nations.

Chauhan’s innings was a mix of consistency, power, and timing, allowing him to remain unbeaten while keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Coming to the crease with side in trouble at nine for two, Chauhan took control, scoring 75% of the runs as Estonia chased down a score of 191 to win with 42 balls remaining.

7. Phil Salt (England)

141 not out vs South Africa

England’s Phil Salt produced a scintillating 141* against South Africa on their recent tour to the UK. After England lost the series opener in a rain affected game, they were determined to show their quality in the second game.

After being asked to bat first Salt and Jos Buttler let rip as they completely unsettled the usually reliable Proteas attack.

While it was Buttler who started the strongest, when he departed for a brilliant 83 from 30, Salt took over, unleashing his fury on the hapless attack which included quality bowlers like Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams and Kwena Maphaka.

England ended up posting a score of 304 as they beat South Africa by 146 runs.

Highest individual T20I scores – top 7 summary

1. Aaron Finch (Australia): 172 runs

2. Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan): 162 not out

3. Aaron Finch (Australia): 156

4. Sacha De Alwis (Cayman Islands): 150 not out

5. Glenn Maxwell (Australia): 145 not out

6. Sahil Chauhan (Estonia): 144 not out

7. Phil Salt (England): 141 not out

Read next – 5 nighthawks rated: The best nightwatchmen efforts of all time