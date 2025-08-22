Taking 400 wickets in Test cricket is an incredible achievement.

Those who have reached the milestone are in lofty territory, truly among the great bowlers of the game.

In total only 18 players have made it past the 400-wicket mark, with the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan topping the list with 800 Test cricket wickets. But who were the quickest bowlers to reach that 400 wicket mark?

Let’s take a look to see who was fastest to reach this incredible milestone.

1. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka): 72 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 12 Jan 2002 to 28 Aug 1992

When it comes to sheer wicket-taking prowess, no one compares to Muttiah Muralitharan. The Sri Lankan off-spinner’s unique action, prodigious spin, and relentless accuracy made him a nightmare for batsmen across the globe.

He was the very first bowler to breach 400 wickets in under 75 Tests, achieving the feat in just 72.

What makes this even more remarkable is that Murali played much of his cricket without the luxury of strong fast-bowling support, carrying Sri Lanka’s attack almost single-handedly.

His ability to run through batting line-ups on turning tracks at home, while also succeeding on less helpful surfaces abroad, underlined his greatness. He would of course go on to double that tally, finishing with an astonishing 800 wickets – a record that may never be broken.

As if his legacy isn’t astounding enough Murali played a total of 133 Tests, that means if his first 400 wickets came in 72 Tests, his second 400 came in an outrageously quick 61 Tests.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin (India): 77 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 6 Nov 2011 to 24 Feb 2021

The modern game’s great off-spinner, Ravi Ashwin, became the second-fastest to 400 wickets when he achieved the milestone against England in 2021.

Known for his guile, sharp cricketing brain, and constant innovation, Ashwin was India’s primary match-winner at home for over a decade.

Now retired from test cricket, what made his journey notable is how he has evolved – from a finger spinner who relied on drift and bounce to a bowler capable of deceiving batsmen with variations, carrom balls, and subtle changes of pace.

In just 77 Tests he had joined cricket’s most elite club, a testament to both his skill and his relentless hunger for improvement.

3. Richard Hadlee (New Zealand): 80 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 2 Feb 1973 to 2 Feb 1990

Before the likes of Steyn and McGrath redefined fast-bowling excellence, New Zealand allrounder Richard Hadlee stood as the benchmark.

The spearhead of the Black Caps attack for nearly two decades, Hadlee’s mastery of seam and swing allowed him to dismantle batting orders with clinical precision.

Reaching 400 wickets in his 80th Test in 1990, he became the first bowler to achieve the landmark.

More than the numbers, Hadlee’s achievement stood out because he carried New Zealand’s bowling almost single-handedly, often shouldering workloads that would break lesser men.

His milestone paved the way for future generations of fast bowlers to dream of such heights.

4. Dale Steyn (South Africa): 80 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 17 Dec 2004 to 30 Jul 2015

Dale Steyn, the ‘Phalaborwa Express’, combined raw pace, reverse swing, and aggression to terrorise batsmen worldwide. His strike rate remains among the best in Test history, and his ability to swing the ball late at high speed made him virtually unplayable at times.

By the time he reached his 400th wicket in 2015, Steyn had cemented his reputation as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time. Injuries would later cut into his career, but at his peak, he was a bowler of devastating impact, capable of turning matches in a single spell.

His place alongside Hadlee in joint-third spot highlights just how quickly he demolished opposition line-ups.

5. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka): 84 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 22 Sep 1999 to 28 Sep 2017

Often overshadowed by Muralitharan during the early years of his career, Rangana Herath blossomed into one of Sri Lanka’s greatest match-winners once he became the side’s lead spinner.

His late career resurgence was remarkable: Herath took the majority of his wickets after the age of 30. Reaching 400 wickets in his 84th Test, he showed that guile, consistency, and perseverance can be every bit as lethal as raw talent.

Though not a big turner of the ball, Herath’s clever changes of pace, use of angles, and subtle variations made him deadly, particularly in Asia. He retired as the most successful left-arm spinner in Test history.

6. Anil Kumble (India): 85 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 9 Aug 1990 to 6 Oct 2004

Anil Kumble remains one of India’s greatest cricketers. A leg-spinner unlike most others, he relied less on extravagant turn and more on relentless accuracy, bounce, and subtle variation.

Nicknamed ‘Jumbo’, Kumble was tireless, bowling marathon spells and out-thinking batsmen through patience and persistence. His 400th wicket came in his 85th Test, underlining his remarkable consistency over a long career.

He would go on to finish with 619 wickets, second only to Muralitharan at the time of his retirement. Few bowlers embodied grit and determination quite like Kumble, and his place in this list is richly deserved.

7. Glenn McGrath (Australia): 87 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 12 Nov 1993 to 19 Oct 2002

The embodiment of relentless precision, Glenn McGrath terrorised batsmen not with express pace (although he was certainly quick), but with his immaculate line and length.

He reached 400 wickets in his 87th Test, forming the backbone of Australia’s dominant team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. McGrath’s ability to exploit even the slightest weakness in a batsman’s technique made him a constant threat.

He reserved some of his very best performances for England in Ashes contests, where he often dismantled top orders before lunch. By the end of his career, McGrath had established himself as arguably the most consistent fast bowler in Test history.

8. Shane Warne (Australia): 92 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 2 Jan 1992 to 23 Aug 2001

Shane Warne was much more than just a bowler; he was a phenomenon. Almost single-handedly reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne captivated audiences with his prodigious turn, charisma, and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments.

It took him 92 Tests to reach the 400-wicket milestone, and his tally would eventually soar past 700. Warne’s genius was not only in the wickets he took, but the way he forced batsmen to second-guess every delivery.

He remains a cultural icon of the game, remembered as one of cricket’s true entertainers as well as one of its greatest bowlers.

9. Wasim Akram (Pakistan): 96 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 25 Jan 1985 to 14 Jun 2000

Widely regarded as the ‘Sultan of Swing’, Wasim Akram redefined fast bowling with his mastery of conventional and reverse swing. Left-arm fast bowlers have always been prized for their angle of attack, but Akram took it to another level, making the ball talk in all conditions.

It took him 96 Tests to reach 400 wickets, a reflection not of inefficiency but of the longevity of his career and the many formats he dominated simultaneously.

Akram’s impact went beyond wickets – he was an inspirational figure for Pakistan cricket, a genuine match-winner who changed games with both bat and ball.

10. Harbhajan Singh (India): 96 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 25 Mar 1998 to 6 Jul 2011

Harbhajan Singh, India’s fiery off-spinner, was the first Indian to claim a Test hat-trick and he became a national hero during the famous 2001 series against Australia.

His ability to combine bounce, turn, and aggression made him a potent force, particularly on home soil. Reaching 400 wickets in his 96th Test, Harbhajan joined Kumble in making India one of the few nations with two bowlers in the 400 club.

His career was not without controversy, but at his best he was unplayable, especially when buoyed by a fervent home crowd.

11. Curtley Ambrose (West Indies): 97 Tests to 400 wickets

Span: 2 Apr 1988 to 17 Aug 2000

Tall, menacing, and devastatingly accurate, Curtley Ambrose embodied the fearsome legacy of West Indian fast bowling. Standing at 6ft 7in, Ambrose used his height and bounce to torment batsmen, often delivering unplayable spells that turned matches on their head.

His journey to 400 wickets culminated in his 97th Test in 2000, fitting for a bowler who defined an era.

Ambrose’s economy rate of under two runs per over across his career, remains one of the most miserly in Test history, highlighting his stranglehold on opponents. Alongside Courtney Walsh, he formed one of the game’s most lethal new-ball partnerships.

