Netherlands' Kyle Klein is among the most prolific wicket-takers in ODI cricket in 2025.

While the amount of ODI cricket that is played in 2025 is considerably less than back in the early 2000s, there is still plenty of the fifty-over fare on offer.

And it is not only the major nations who are playing, the associates are also getting through their fair share of 50-over action as a look through the list of the leading wicket-takers in 2025 suggests.

It is a list that makes for interesting reading as players from traditional cricketing powers like New Zealand, West Indies and England rub shoulders with Namibian, Dutch and Omani players.

Here’s a breakdown of the nine leading ODI cricket wicket-takers from 2025.

1. Matt Henry (New Zealand): 24 ODI wickets

ODIs: 9

Average: 15.50

Matt Henry has been New Zealand’s most reliable strike bowler for some time, but in 2025 he has taken things up another level.

Currently ranked seventh by the ICC, his 24 wickets at a staggering average of just 15.50 highlight how effective he has been with the new ball and at the death.

Henry’s ability to move the ball both ways at pace has given the Black Caps an edge in the powerplay overs, often setting up games from the start. What makes his record even more impressive is the strike rate of 19.04, meaning he has been striking once every three overs.

In an era where ODIs are less frequent, his consistency is a reminder of how valuable a world-class seamer remains.

2. Bernard Scholtz (Namibia): 22 ODI wickets

ODIs: 8

Average: 10.04

Namibia’s left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz has been one of the most eye-catching performers of 2025. His 22 wickets have come at an extraordinary average of just 10.04, underlining his dominance against associate opponents and even some full-member sides.

Scholtz’s control and subtle variations have suffocated batters in the middle overs, while his economy has allowed Namibia to keep pressure on throughout.

It should come as no surprise that Scholtz is now ranked fourth on the ICC ODI bowler list, behind only Keshav Maharaj, Maheesh Theekshana and Kuldeep Yadav.

What stands out most is his ability to pick up wickets consistently with a strike rate of 20.45 world-class by any standard. For an associate player to be rubbing shoulders with the best in the world in the ODI wicket charts shows how far Namibian cricket has come.

3. Shakeel Ahmed (Oman): 22 ODI wickets

ODIs: 8

Average: 11.31

Another associate spinner making waves in 2025 is Oman’s Shakeel Ahmed. Like Scholtz, his numbers are phenomenal: 22 wickets at just over 11 apiece.

Ahmed has built his reputation as a reliable left-arm orthodox bowler, but in this year’s ODIs he has been a genuine match-winner. His ability to apply pressure and induce mistakes has been crucial to Oman’s successes, particularly in League 2 fixtures.

His near-identical strike rate to Scholtz (20.63) suggests that associate cricket is producing bowlers capable of making international-standard breakthroughs, and Ahmed’s form will surely encourage younger players in the region to follow his path.

4. Milind Kumar (USA): 19 ODI wickets

ODIs: 8

Average: 16.57

The United States have been on a steady upward curve in international cricket, and Milind Kumar’s emergence as a wicket-taking option has been one of the highlights.

The allrounder, who has roots in India’s domestic scene, has made his mark for the USA in ODIs with 19 wickets in just eight games. His average of 16.57 is highly impressive, and he has shown the knack for breaking partnerships with his canny, variation-laden off breaks.

For a team still developing its depth, Kumar has been vital, both in terms of on-field performances and as a role model for younger American cricketers seeking inspiration.

5. Kyle Klein (Netherlands): 19 ODI wickets

ODIs: 10

Average: 21.84

The Netherlands continue to punch above their weight in white-ball cricket, and young paceman Kyle Klein has been one of their standouts in 2025.

With 19 wickets in 10 matches, Klein has offered penetration and control. His average of 21.84 may not be quite as low as some of the associates higher on this list, but against stronger opposition his figures are excellent.

Klein has demonstrated maturity beyond his years, operating with good pace and the ability to extract bounce even on flatter surfaces. Alongside more experienced bowlers like Paul van Meekeren, he represents the future of Dutch pace bowling.

6. Paul van Meekeren (Netherlands): 19 ODI wickets

ODIs: 11

Average: 25.63

A stalwart of Dutch cricket, Paul van Meekeren continues to be a key presence in 2025. His 19 wickets at an average of 25.63 reflect his enduring value, especially against top opposition.

Known for his clever use of slower balls and yorkers, van Meekeren has often been trusted to bowl at the death. While his strike rate of 28.42 is higher than others on this list, it also speaks to his role as a bowler operating in the most pressurised phases of an innings.

His experience and nous remain invaluable for the Netherlands as they balance developing talent with maintaining competitiveness.

7. Adil Rashid (England): 19 ODI wickets

ODIs: 9

Average: 25.68

England’s premier white-ball spinner, Adil Rashid, once again features among the top wicket-takers in ODI cricket. Despite being well into his thirties, Rashid continues to bamboozle batters with his leg-spin and googly.

His 19 wickets at 25.68 highlight his importance in England’s middle-overs strategy, where he consistently picks up wickets to prevent opposition sides from settling.

While his strike rate of 25.36 suggests he is not as incisive as some younger spinners, his experience and ability to perform under pressure remain unmatched. Rashid’s place in this list also shows that England are still heavily reliant on him as their go-to spin option in ODIs.

8. Jayden Seales (West Indies): 18 ODI wickets

ODIs: 8

Average: 17.50

Jayden Seales is quickly becoming the spearhead of the West Indies’ bowling attack. His 18 wickets at a superb average of 17.50 from only eight games are evidence of his rapid rise.

With a strike rate of 18.22, Seales has been among the most destructive bowlers in ODI cricket in 2025, striking once every three overs. His ability to generate movement with the new ball and maintain hostility throughout his spells makes him a genuine threat across conditions.

For the West Indies, often searching for consistency in their bowling line-up, Seales’ emergence is a major positive for the future. Seales’ numbers are especially impressive when considering that the bulk of his wickets in 2025 were taken against Pakistan and England.

9. Mitchell Santner (New Zealand): 18 ODI wickets

ODIs: 11

Average: 25.50

Mitchell Santner rounds out the list, offering a very different profile to the strike bowlers above him. His 18 wickets have come from 11 matches, but it is his control, economy, and all-round utility that make him so important to New Zealand.

An average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 34.00 suggest he is not as attacking as team-mate Matt Henry, but Santner’s ability to build pressure has often led to wickets falling around him.

His role in tying down one end allows New Zealand’s quicker bowlers to attack from the other, a balance that has worked effectively in 2025.

Santner had a busy start to 2025 with series against Sri Lanka and a triangular tournament with Pakistan and South Africa – but he hasn’t played an ODI since March’s Champions Trophy.

