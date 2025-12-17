Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have spent 1000s of hours together on cricket fields.

Cricket, perhaps more than any other sport, thrives on partnerships.

Whether it’s a calm but steady opening stand, a game-changing partnership in the middle, or a lethal combination of bowler and wicketkeeper, the chemistry between players can define careers and even eras.

Over the years, some pairs have played an extraordinary number of international matches together, forging partnerships that left indelible marks on the game.

With the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (or RoKo as they are known) still going strong, let’s look at seven duos whose longevity and consistency on the international stage are a testament to their skill, fitness, and mutual understanding.

1. Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

550 internationals

At the top of the list are Sri Lanka’s batting stalwarts Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. Between them, they played a staggering 550 international matches, combining in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Their partnership was the backbone of Sri Lankan cricket for over a decade.

Both elegant and technically proficient, they complemented each other perfectly. Jayawardene’s classical approach balanced Sangakkara’s more aggressive stroke play, making them a nightmare for bowlers.

Beyond the statistics, their leadership roles and cricketing intelligence elevated Sri Lanka to consistent success on the world stage.

2. Mahela Jayawardene and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

426 internationals

Jayawardene also features in the second spot, this time paired with explosive opener Tillakaratne Dilshan. Dilshan’s innovative stroke play, especially his trademark “Dilscoop,” meshed well with Jayawardene’s composed style.

Together, they played 426 matches, providing both flair and stability for the Sri Lankan side across formats. Their understanding at the crease allowed them to rotate strike effectively while punishing loose deliveries, making them a versatile and dangerous pair.

3. Kumar Sangakkara and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

418 internationals

Sangakkara and Dilshan, another prolific Sri Lankan duo, played 418 matches together. Like the Jayawardene-Dilshan combination, this pairing blended skill and ingenuity.

Sangakkara’s sharp cricketing mind complemented Dilshan’s audacity, producing match-winning partnerships in crucial encounters. Their ability to adapt to different conditions and formats ensured they remained mainstays of the national side for years.

4. Sanath Jayasuriya and Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

408 internationals

Few cricketing partnerships are as iconic as that of Sanath Jayasuriya and Muttiah Muralitharan. The explosive opener and the spin legend played 408 matches together for Sri Lanka.

While Jayasuriya could decimate bowling attacks at the top, Muralitharan spun webs at the other end, creating pressure that often broke opposition teams.

Their combined longevity and consistency were crucial to Sri Lanka’s golden era, including their 1996 World Cup triumph and several successful Test series.

5. Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher (South Africa)

407 internationals

South Africa’s batting and wicketkeeping combination of Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher is a reminder of how complementary skills can create long-lasting partnerships.

Kallis, arguably the best all-rounder of his generation, if not of all time, provided runs consistently, while Boucher’s sharp glovework behind the stumps ensured he contributed in every facet of the game.

Together, they played 407 matches, a period in which South Africa became a formidable force across formats. Kallis’ consistency and Boucher’s resilience created a sense of stability that helped South Africa compete at the highest level consistently.

6. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (India)

393 internationals

India’s modern-era batting giants Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared the field 392 times, with the tally still rising as they look to make their way through to the next ODI World Cup.

Their partnership has been central to India’s dominance in limited-overs cricket, combining the elegance and aggression of Sharma with Kohli’s unrelenting intensity.

The pair have played pivotal roles in India’s victories in bilateral series, ICC tournaments, and record-breaking innings.

Their understanding, both in singles running and strategic partnerships, has often rescued India from tricky situations and has seen them set or chase imposing totals.

7. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid (India)

391 internationals

Finally, no list of cricketing partnerships is complete without the Master Blaster and the Wall. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, two of India’s greatest ever batsmen, played 391 international matches together.

While Tendulkar dazzled with his stroke play, Dravid’s solidity and patience allowed the pair to anchor innings. They forged countless memorable partnerships, from run chases to saving Tests, and became the spine of Indian cricket during the 1990s and 2000s.

Their mutual respect and complementary styles epitomized the art of batting in tandem.

