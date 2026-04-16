Varun Chakravarthy will be key for the Kolkata Knight Riders again.

Prepare for more big games in the Indian Premier League this week.

These IPL predictions will give you good insight.

Read on for more.

Gujarat Titans v Kolkata Knight Riders

Key talking points

GT

The Titans enter this contest with a balanced 2-2 record, recently finding momentum through consecutive victories.

Skipper Shubman Gill (165 runs) and Jos Buttler (176 runs) are in sparkling form at the top, providing the platform for a middle order bolstered by new acquisition Tom Banton.

Defensively, Prasidh Krishna has been lethal, leading the attack with 10 wickets in just four games.

Statistically, GT remains dominant at home, though they must guard against the middle-order “underperformance” that cost them games earlier this season.

KKR

KKR find themselves in a precarious position, sitting bottom of the table with zero wins and four losses.

Despite record-breaking investments in Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana, the team has struggled to close out games, most recently falling by 32 runs to CSK.

Form-wise, Angkrish Raghuvanshi has shown promise, but overseas stars Green and Finn Allen have yet to fire.

A glaring anomaly is KKR’s reliance on all-rounders for new-ball duties, highlighting a lack of a specialist pace unit which has left them looking vulnerable in the powerplay.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the world’s largest cricket stadium, is the fortress of the Gujarat Titans.

Known for its varied pitches (both red and black soil), the ground offers a sporting balance where high totals are common, but disciplined bowling, especially in the powerplay, can be highly effective.

Captains almost universally prefer to bowl first in night games due to a significant dew factor that makes the ball difficult to grip in the second innings.

However, the overall win-loss record remains balanced, with teams batting first winning 23 matches and chasing teams winning 22.

The historical average for first innings scores is approximately 177 runs. Recent seasons have seen much higher scoring; in 2025, the average first-innings score surged to 219 runs during certain phases of the tournament.

Shubman Gill is the undisputed king of this ground, having scored 1,109 runs in 23 innings, including three centuries.

Mohit Sharma holds the record for the most IPL wickets at the stadium with 29.

The record total at the ground is 243/5, set by the Punjab Kings against the Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season.

Shubman Gill holds the record for the highest score at the ground with his explosive 129 off 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians in the 2023 Qualifier 2.

Mohit Sharma recorded the best figures at this venue with a stunning 5/10 against Mumbai Indians in 2023.

Despite being a batter’s paradise, the stadium holds the record for the lowest team total for a home side in recent years, when the Gujarat Titans were bowled out for just 89 runs by the Delhi Capitals in April 2024.

Weather

Friday is expected to be a baking hot day in Ahmedabad with the daytime high hitting 41 degrees. By the time the game starts it will have dipped to around 35 degrees with very low humidity and clear skies in this India region.

A light northwest breeze will provide minimal cooling. There is no chance of precipitation, making it a perfect night for cricket.

Form

GT: W, W, L, L, L.

W, W, L, L, L. KKR: L, L, NR, L, L.

Predicted line-ups

GT

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

KKR

Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

Key players

Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan has become the technical heartbeat of the Titans’ top order. Known for his remarkable consistency and ability to anchor an innings, he allows aggressive partners like Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler to play freely.

On an Ahmedabad surface that often rewards orthodox stroke play, his knack for finding gaps and maintaining a high strike rate without taking undue risks will be vital in navigating KKR’s mystery spin during the middle overs.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

The young sensation is one of the few bright spots in a struggling KKR lineup. Raghuvanshi’s fearless approach and wristy flair have drawn comparisons to a young Shubman Gill.

As KKR searches for a spark to ignite their winless season, his ability to counter-attack against pace in the powerplay will be crucial. If he can survive the initial burst from Kagiso Rabada, he possesses the range to dictate the tempo of the chase.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans

Quite simply the home side enter the match with superior confidence and momentum, having secured two consecutive wins to level their record at 2-2.

Conversely, the Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling at the bottom of the table, remaining winless after five games. GT’s clinical execution in tight finishes and home-ground advantage make them clear favourites against a misfiring KKR unit.

Also read: Biggest IPL blowouts ever – the most dominant wins in history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals

Key talking points

RCB

RCB have started their title defence strongly with three wins from four matches, consistently crossing the 200-run mark.

Captain Rajat Patidar (195 runs) and Virat Kohli (179 runs) are in excellent form, while Phil Salt provides explosive starts at a 180+ strike rate.

However, the team faces a selection headache with Yash Dayal ruled out for the season and Josh Hazlewood’s availability limited.

A statistical standout is RCB’s home dominance: they are finally back at a renovated Chinnaswamy Stadium after a long hiatus.

DC

The Capitals sit mid-table with a 2-2 record, struggling for consistency after narrow losses to GT and CSK. Sameer Rizvi (166 runs) and Pathum Nissanka (127 runs) have been the standout performers with the bat.

Lungi Ngidi leads the pace attack with five wickets. DC’s primary concern is their powerplay bowling, which has leaked runs in recent outings.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru remains one of the most high-octane venues in the IPL, famously known for its high altitude and short boundaries that heavily favour power hitters.

Teams have a strong preference for bowling first at the ground. Over 90 percent of toss winners choose to field and chasing teams have won approximately 53.5 percent of matches.

The average first innings total at the venue is approximately 168 runs. However, this ground is notorious for much higher totals; teams scoring 180-plus when batting first win about 62% of the time, while scores under 170 are rarely defended.

Given his career-long association with RCB it is no surprise that Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer at this venue — he has scored more than double the next highest scorer.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker at the ground in the IPL with 51 wickets, despite the batting-friendly conditions.

The record score at the ground is 287/3, set by Sunrisers Hyderabad against RCB in 2024, which also stands as the highest team total in IPL history.

The highest individual score at the ground belongs to Chris Gayle who smashed an unbeaten 175 off 66 balls for RCB against Pune Warriors in 2013.

Samuel Badree (RCB) holds the record for the best figures at this ground with 4/9 against Mumbai Indians in 2017, a spell that included a hat-trick.

The ground is home to the highest score in IPL history as well as one of it’s lowest ever team totals as well.

While SRH posted 287/3 here, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were famously bowled out for just 82 runs at the same venue in the very first IPL match in 2008.

Weather

The weather in Bengaluru will be hot and sunny during the midday peak. Temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees under clear, bright skies. Humidity will remain low at 20 percent.

Winds will be gentle from the southeast. No rain is forecast for this period. It will be hot, but it will be good conditions for cricket.

Form

RCB: W, W, L, W, W.

W, W, L, W, W. DC: L, L, W, W, W.

Predicted line-ups

RCB

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav.

DC

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, David Miller, Abishek Porel, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan.

Key players

Virat Kohli

The ‘King’ remains the psychological and tactical anchor for the league leaders. Kohli’s current form is impeccable, having provided RCB with consistent, high velocity starts alongside Phil Salt.

It is no surprise that he is the current wearer of the Orange Cap. At the Chinnaswamy, his intimate knowledge of the ground’s unique dimensions and pace makes him lethal.

Against a Delhi attack that has struggled for early breakthroughs, Kohli’s ability to dictate the powerplay and then manipulate the field during the middle overs is expected to be the defining factor.

Pathum Nissanka

As DC looks to stabilize their top order, Nissanka has emerged as their most reliable run-getter.

His role is critical on a small ground like the Chinnaswamy, where his precise timing and ability to find boundaries without over-hitting can keep the scoreboard ticking under pressure.

If DC is to upset the defending champions, Nissanka must neutralize RCB’s new-ball pair and provide the platform that allows power hitters like David Miller and Tristan Stubbs to flourish later.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB currently sit top of the table with four wins from five games and holds a massive NRR of +1.503.

While Delhi Capitals are improving, RCB’s dominant home form and the peak performance of Rajat Patidar make them heavy favourites to continue their winning streak.

And don’t forget that without setting the competition alight, Virat Kohli is nevertheless the holder of the Orange Cap.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

Key talking points

SRH

SRH has had a rollercoaster start, sitting at 2-3 after five matches. Their strategy remains “attack at all costs,” led by the in-form Heinrich Klaasen, who has already cleared the ropes 18 times this season.

Travis Head remains a constant threat, though his strike rate has dipped slightly in recent home games.

Look out for SRH’s performance with the ball in the death overs – they have the league’s highest economy rate between overs 16-20, a vulnerability CSK’s finishers will undoubtedly look to exploit.

CSK

The Super Kings have successfully recovered from a three-match losing streak to start the season, winning their last two games against DC and KKR. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership has steadied the ship.

Sanju Samson has been a revelation after finding form, recently smashing an unbeaten 115* against Delhi. Interestingly, despite their slow start, CSK’s bowling unit led by Matheesha Pathirana has begun to find its rhythm in the middle overs.

While CSK has significantly improved their Net Run Rate during this two-game winning streak, it remains lower than SRH’s.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Historically known as a balanced or even a bowling-friendly venue, it has recently evolved into one of the highest-scoring grounds in the IPL, with several all-time scoring records broken here in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Chasing remains the preferred strategy. Teams bowling first have now won 48 out of 85 matches (57%) following Punjab’s successful chase earlier this month.

The average first innings score at the ground is approximately 163 runs. However, this has surged in recent seasons; in 2024 and 2025, the average first-innings total regularly breached 200 runs.

In 2026, the average first-innings score at this ground has again surpassed the historical average of 163, with three matches at the venue seeing totals in excess of 200.

David Warner holds the record for the most IPL runs at this stadium with 1,623 runs in 32 innings, including three centuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the leading wicket-taker at the venue with 48 wickets.

The highest team total at the ground was 286/6, set by Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Rajasthan Royals in March 2025. It remains the second-highest score in IPL history, only behind SRH’s 287/3 at the Chinnaswamy.

Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest individual score at the ground with a knock of 141 runs off 55 balls against the Punjab Kings in April 2025.

The record for the best bowling figures at the ground belongs to Alzarri Joseph of the Mumbai Indians (it is also the record for the entire IPL), he took with 6/12 against SRH in 2019.

The toss is statistically less impactful here than at other venues; approximately 62% of teams that lost the toss ended up winning the match.

This was indeed the case in the most recent game at the venue when SRH beat RR despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first.

Weather

Hyderabad will enjoy a pleasant, partly cloudy evening following a hot afternoon. By the time the game starts the temperature will have dropped to roughly 34 degrees, offering a welcome reprieve from the day’s high of 38.

Winds will be very light, with humidity at around 22 percent. With no rain expected, conditions are ideal for cricket.

Form

SRH: W, L, L, W, L.

W, L, L, W, L. CSK: W, W, L, L, L.

Predicted line-ups

SRH

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Shivam Mavi.

CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana.

Key players

Heinrich Klaasen

The wearer of the Orange Cap until Virat Kohli passed him on Wednesday, Klaasen is one of the most destructive middle-order force in the tournament.

His ability to manipulate spin and dispatch even good deliveries for six makes him SRH’s primary match-winner.

At the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, where the ball often comes onto the bat nicely, his strike rate of 190+ will be the biggest threat to CSK. He has the power to take the game away in a matter of overs.

Dewald Brevis

He may be known as ‘Baby AB’ but given his proclivity for sixes and middle-order power-hitting, he could just as easily be named after Heinrich Klaasen.

Brevis missed the start of the season due to injury, but when he finally got a chance to bat, last time out against KKR, he looked in excellent touch with a brisk 41.

His role is to provide the explosive impetus that bridges the gap between the steady Ruturaj Gaikwad and the finishers. Known for his 360-degree stroke play, he is particularly effective on high-scoring decks like Hyderabad.

Against an SRH bowling unit that has leaked runs at the death, Brevis’s fearlessness and ability to clear the ropes against pace could be Chennai’s secret sauce.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad

This will be a tight one with both teams bringing identical 2-3 records into the game, but SRH’s batting firepower at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium is hard to ignore, especially with Heinrich Klaasen currently second in the Orange Cap rankings.

Although CSK has momentum from two recent wins, SRH’s ability to post or chase massive totals on their high-scoring home deck gives them the slight edge in this rivalry.

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