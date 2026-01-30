England's Jos Buttler is among the most prolific six-hitters in the history of the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup is on the horizon with just a couple of weeks to go before it starts with a clash between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

While T20 is still relatively new, the 2026 staging of the tournament will nevertheless be its tenth.

That means there’s been a lot of cricket played in the tournament and a substantial statistical archive compiled. With T20 cricket about power-hitting and quick runs, it comes as no surprise that the tournament has traditionally rained sixes.

But which players have cleared the boundary the most frequently at this showpiece event? Let’s have a look.

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Span: 2007-2021

Innings: 31

Sixes hit: 63

Average sixes per innings: 2.03

Chris Gayle, famously known as the Universe Boss, is the undisputed king of the T20 World Cup six. The Jamaican left-hander’s ability to dispatch balls into the stands with effortless power made him a nightmare for bowlers in global tournaments.

Over his 31 innings across five World Cups, Gayle smashed 63 sixes, averaging more than two per match (the only player on this list with an average above two).

His six-hitting prowess was evident in 2012, when he scored 175 not out against Zimbabwe, a match that remains etched in T20 history. Gayle has consistently combined timing and brute strength, making him the most prolific six-hitter in the history of the competition.

2. Rohit Sharma (India)

Span: 2007-2024

Innings: 44

Sixes hit: 50

Average sixes per innings: 1.13

Rohit Sharma was a cornerstone of India’s T20 World Cup batting lineup for nearly two decades. His elegant yet devastating stroke play allowed him to clear boundaries regularly, especially in the powerplay overs.

While his average sixes per innings may not match Gayle’s, Rohit’s 50 sixes across 44 innings showcase a remarkable consistency.

Now retired from the format Rohit often came in to stabilize the innings before accelerating. Rohit showed that timing, placement, and power can coexist.

His ability to read bowlers, especially spinners, made him particularly dangerous in the middle overs when bowlers struggled to contain him.

3. Jos Buttler (England)

Span: 2012-2024*

Innings: 34

Sixes hit: 43

Average sixes per innings: 1.26

England’s Jos Buttler has redefined modern T20 batting, combining audacious stroke play with an unerring sense of timing and innovation. Across his 34 innings in T20 World Cups, he has sent 43 balls over the ropes, averaging more than one six per innings.

Buttler’s approach is aggressive from the outset, often taking the game away from the opposition in a single over. His versatility allows him to bat at any position, whether anchoring the chase or accelerating during a middle-overs slog.

Over the past decade, Buttler has become England’s go-to finisher in T20 cricket and a player who can turn matches with a single swing.

4. David Warner (Australia)

Span: 2009-2024

Innings: 41

Sixes hit: 40

Average sixes per innings: 0.97

David Warner was a key figure in Australia’s T20 World Cup campaigns from 2009 until his retirement in 2024. While not quite reaching the heights of Gayle or Buttler in six-hitting frequency, Warner’s 40 sixes from 41 innings, made him a consistent threat at the top of the order.

His aggressive left-handed batting, particularly against short-pitched deliveries, allowed him to dominate bowlers in the powerplay overs. Warner’s approach was simple: attack early and unsettle the bowling.

His record includes several quickfire knocks that helped propel Australia into strong positions during crucial World Cup matches.

Also read: 5 exciting under-23 stars poised for breakout T20 World Cup campaigns

5. Virat Kohli (India)

Span: 2012-2024

Innings: 33

Sixes hit: 35

Average sixes per innings: 1.06

Virat Kohli, often lauded for his chasing ability, also packs a significant six-hitting punch in T20 World Cups. Across 33 innings, he has hit 35 sixes, combining aggression with precision.

Kohli’s brilliance lies in his timing and ability to pierce gaps while maintaining a high strike rate. Unlike some other big hitters, he rarely takes unnecessary risks and tends to accelerate only when required.

Kohli has produced several memorable innings in World Cups, and while his six-hitting rate is slightly lower than Buttler or Gayle, his overall consistency and ability to anchor innings makes him one of the most feared batsmen in the format.

6. Yuvraj Singh (India)

Span: 2007-2016

Innings: 28

Sixes hit: 33

Average sixes per innings: 1.17

Yuvraj Singh’s legacy in T20 World Cups is cemented not just by the number of sixes he hit but also by the timing and impact of his power-hitting. Yuvraj averaged 1.17 sixes per innings across his T20 World Cup career, often changing games with brutal hitting in the middle overs.

His most iconic performance came in the 2007 inaugural T20 World Cup, when he blasted six sixes in an over against England’s Stuart Broad in Durban.

That innings exemplified his ability to take matches away from the opposition in a single over. Yuvraj’s combination of flair and tactical awareness made him a key weapon for India in the early years of T20 World Cups.

7. Shane Watson (Australia)

Span: 2007-2016

Innings: 22

Sixes hit: 31

Average sixes per innings: 1.40

One of the greats, Shane Watson was one of the most powerful all-rounders in the history of T20 cricket. In just 22 World Cup innings, he cleared the boundary 31 times, boasting an impressive average of 1.40 sixes per innings.

Watson’s ability to hit over long distances made him a constant threat in the middle and late overs although he was also sometimes also employed as an opener.

His flexibility allowed him to bat at different positions depending on the match situation, giving Australia a reliable big hitter in almost every scenario. Watson also contributed as a bowler and fielder, making him a true all-round asset in the T20 World Cup format.

8. Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

Span: 2012-2024*

Innings: 27

Sixes hit: 30

Average sixes per innings: 1.11

Glenn Maxwell, affectionately known as “The Big Show,” has consistently entertained fans with his power-hitting and unorthodox strokeplay. Across 27 T20 World Cup innings, he has hit 30 sixes, often at crucial moments in the game.

Maxwell’s approach is fearless, taking risks that often pay off spectacularly – he certainly didn’t earn his nickname for nothing. His ability to accelerate scoring in the final overs makes him one of the most dangerous finishers in T20 cricket.

In addition to his batting, Maxwell offers part-time spin bowling, giving his captains tactical flexibility and making him a vital player in Australia’s T20 World Cup campaigns.

9. AB de Villiers (South Africa)

Span: 2007-2016

Innings: 29

Sixes hit: 30

Average sixes per innings: 1.03

AB de Villiers, widely regarded as one of the most innovative batsmen of his generation, has also left a major mark in T20 World Cups. Over 29 innings, he hit 30 sixes, often combining elegance with explosive power.

De Villiers could play shots from virtually any position, making him nearly impossible to bowl to. His record includes several memorable innings where South Africa’s total was dramatically boosted by his rapid scoring.

De Villiers’ ability to adapt to different situations, whether consolidating or accelerating, gave his team a consistent advantage in global T20 competitions.

Read next: Revealed – The 9 best T20 World Cup batters of all time