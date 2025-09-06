The SA20 player auction is set to take place on 9 September. It’s a chance for the six teams to refresh their squads and to reinforce areas of the team that have been lacking or in need of support.

The list of players available for auction is very long with closer to 600 players from all over the world making themselves available.

There are no Indian or Pakistani players on the list, but there is a heavy Asian presence with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the UAE all represented heavily.

There are Kiwis and Aussies, and a plethora of West Indian and English players, all lined up against a huge number of South Africans. Let’s take a moment to uncover some of the names on the list and see what bargains or must-haves appear amongst the options.

Here are our key picks.

1. Dewald Brevis (South Africa)

Reserve price: R500,000

Dubbed “Baby AB” for his stroke play that resembles AB de Villiers, Dewald Brevis is one of the hottest properties in world franchise cricket right now after a breakout international season for the Proteas.

At just 23, he already has T20 league experience in India, the Caribbean, and the US, showcasing not only his versatility but also his temperament to adapt to different conditions.

He played a key role in the middle-order for MI Cape Town in their title-winning season last time out.

For SA20 teams, he represents an ideal long-term investment: a South African talent with global star quality.

Brevis’ ability to clear the ropes effortlessly, combined with his youthful energy in the field, makes him a player who could command one of the highest bids at this auction.

He is a guaranteed buy, and he will go for big money – quite simply, he is the biggest thing in South African cricket at the moment.

2. Kusal Perera (Sri Lanka)

Reserve price: R1,000,000

The left-handed dasher from Sri Lanka brings with him experience and explosiveness at the top of the order.

Known for his whirlwind innings against South Africa in 2019; arguably one of the greatest Test innings ever played, Perera has consistently proven his worth in white-ball cricket too and he is the highest ranked player on the ICC’s T20I batting rankings to be up for auction.

He is capable of providing fast starts in the powerplay, which can be priceless in the T20 format. While his recent form has been inconsistent, his reputation as a match-winner ensures he will be on every franchise’s radar.

For teams needing a proven left-hand option at the top, Perera could be a bargain buy. While there is often a reticence to buy Asian batsmen given the bounce of South African wickets, Perera has a good history in South Africa.

3. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Reserve price: R1,000,000

Few players bring as much balance to a T20 side as Shakib Al Hasan.

While he is getting on a bit age-wise, his pedigree is unquestionable. Ranked among the best all-rounders in the world for over a decade, Shakib offers not just reliable left-handed batting but also crafty left-arm spin that thrives in T20 conditions.

He has been around long enough to handle pressure but is still fit and hungry to perform at the highest level.

Importantly, his leadership qualities and experience in captaining Bangladesh across formats could be an added asset for whichever SA20 team secures his services. Expect him to attract competitive bidding given the dual role he can fulfil.

4. D’Arcy Short (Australia)

Reserve price: R200,000

At his peak, D’Arcy Short was one of the most feared openers in T20 cricket, especially in the Big Bash League where he regularly topped the run charts.

While international opportunities have been limited for the left-hander, his record in franchise cricket remains strong. Short is a brutal hitter of spin bowling in particular, a skill that could be invaluable on South African pitches that often provide turn later in the innings.

He also bowls handy left-arm wrist spin, adding a secondary skill to his armoury. For teams seeking a dependable opener who can also chip in with the ball, Short is an excellent option.

He has been capped at international level for Australia, which given the depth of talent at their disposal is no mean feat, and he has been coached and mentored by one of the greats – Justin Langer.

5. Sonny Baker (England)

Reserve price: R1,000,000

A relatively new name to the franchise circuit, Sonny Baker is one for the future. The English fast bowler has impressed in domestic competitions with his sharp pace and ability to generate bounce.

Although he suffered a nightmare international debut against South Africa at Headingley his reputation is still big. South African surfaces often reward fast bowlers, and Baker’s attributes suggest he could be a surprise package in SA20.

While he may not command as high a price as more established stars, his upside is significant, especially for teams looking to unearth a raw quick who can grow into a match-winner.

At 21, Baker offers long-term value and could be one of the smartest bargain-buys of the auction – his form in The Hundred, which secured him an England call-up, certainly suggests that this is the case.

6. Harry Tector (Ireland)

Reserve price: R500,000

Irish cricket’s brightest batting star, Harry Tector, is carving out a reputation as a reliable middle-order presence.

Unlike many modern T20 players, he doesn’t rely solely on brute force; instead, he combines timing with calculated aggression, allowing him to anchor innings or accelerate when needed.

His performances against top teams in ODI cricket have underlined his class, and a move into a bigger franchise league like SA20 feels like the natural next step.

Tector’s calm head and ability to handle spin well could make him a shrewd signing for franchises needing middle-order stability. He is not a fashionable pick, but he could be a very sensible one!

7. Corey Anderson (United States of America)

Reserve price: R1,000,000

The former New Zealand all-rounder, now representing the USA, brings a wealth of franchise cricket experience.

Anderson is remembered for his record-breaking fastest ODI century in 2014, but in recent years he has re-invented himself as a lower-order power-hitter and steady medium-pacer.

With Major League Cricket giving him regular opportunities, Anderson is match-fit and eager to prove himself on bigger stages again.

His experience in global tournaments and ability to finish games makes him an appealing option for SA20 sides looking for depth and versatility. He may not command top-dollar, but he could be one of the most effective overseas buys.

8. Duan Jansen (South Africa)

Reserve price: R200,000

The identical twin brother of Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen, Duan is steadily forging his own path. He is as tall as his more famous brother and by all accounts just as quick and uncomfortable to face.

Somehow, he hasn’t quite had the breaks that Marco has had – by that logic though, he won’t cost nearly as much as his brother either, although his end-product should be similar.

A left-arm fast bowler with height and bounce, he is a natural fit for South African conditions. While still relatively raw, his development has been promising, and SA20 could be the platform that launches him onto the international stage.

Teams often value left-arm quicks highly due to their ability to disrupt batting line-ups with angles, and Duan ticks that box. For franchises building depth in their bowling resources, he is a must-watch player at the auction.

9. Jayden Seales (West Indies)

Reserve price: R500,000

The young West Indies fast bowler has already shown his mettle in international cricket, particularly in Test matches where his pace and accuracy have impressed. Still just 23, Seales has the potential to become a strike weapon in T20 leagues as well.

His ability to swing the ball at high pace in the powerplay overs could make him a real threat in SA20.

With the Caribbean producing so many T20 stars, Seales is looking to follow that path, and a strong showing in South Africa could further cement his credentials. Expect heavy interest in him as teams hunt for quality pace options.

