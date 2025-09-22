Graeme Swann is one of England's most successful Test spinners in Australia.

Another Ashes series looms on the horizon as England prepare to travel to Australia at the end of the year.

Without doubt it’s the biggest clash in Test cricket as it brings with it the extraordinary weight of history. Over the years there have been some amazing series between these two old foes.

As we start looking towards the latest staging of the Ashes, which is set to run from 21 November to 8 January, we pick our seven best England spinners to have done duty Down Under.

For the record we have limited this list to players from the last 70 years – there were plenty of great performers from the 1800s (guys like Bobby Peel, Johnny Briggs and Billy Bates), but the wickets and conditions were vastly different then.

1. Fred Titmus

Innings: 23

Wickets: 37

Best match figures: 7/79

Average: 40.35

Economy: 1.96

A stalwart of Middlesex and England, Fred Titmus embodied reliability in an era dominated by fast bowlers.

His returns in Australia were not always headline-grabbing, but his ability to tie down an end with metronomic off-spin allowed England’s quicks to rotate and attack.

Titmus was never one to be flustered, and his economy rate of under two runs per over tells the story of a bowler who understood the value of pressure in Ashes cricket.

2. Geoff Miller

Innings: 19

Wickets: 36

Best match figures: 6/57

Average: 20.63

Economy: 1.82

Miller’s numbers in Australia stand out for their sheer efficiency. With a superb average of just over 20, he proved to be England’s most effective post-war spinner Down Under.

His off-spin lacked extravagance but was highly effective on responsive pitches and against aggressive Australia batsmen.

Miller’s calm temperament, combined with his tactical nous, made him invaluable, particularly on the 1978–79 tour when he played a major role in England regaining the Ashes.

3. John Emburey

Innings: 18

Wickets: 34

Best match figures: 7/140

Average: 28.50

Economy: 1.9

For over a decade, John Emburey was the go-to spinner for England in challenging conditions. His off-breaks were not explosive, but he extracted bounce and turn, on even the flattest of surfaces.

In Australia, his control was crucial, keeping scoring rates in check and chipping in with key wickets. Emburey also offered leadership and resilience, often fronting up against a dominant Australian side in the 1980s.

His best match figures of 7/140 highlight his ability to make an impact even on unhelpful decks. Would undoubtedly have claimed more Ashes wickets had he not opted to join Graham Gooch as a rebel tourist to South Africa.

4. Derek Underwood

Innings: 19

Wickets: 33

Best match figures: 11/215

Average: 33.78

Economy: 2.20

Nicknamed “Deadly,” Derek Underwood remains one of England’s most celebrated spin bowlers. Though perhaps most dangerous in damp conditions at home, he still managed to carve out notable success in Australia.

His stamina and accuracy set him apart, with the ability to bowl marathon spells that kept England in contests. His 11 wickets in a match in 1974–75 demonstrated that even in a country famed for pace-friendly pitches, Underwood’s left-arm spin could be a real weapon.

5. Graeme Swann

Innings: 16

Wickets: 22

Best match figures: 7/161

Average: 52.59

Economy: 3.20

Swann’s overall record in Australia may look modest, but context matters. He was a crucial part of the famous 2010–11 series victory, England’s first Down Under in nearly a quarter of a century.

Swann’s role was to hold up one end and give the seamers space to dominate, and he did that with resilience and skill. His 7/161 at Adelaide was pivotal, and his larger-than-life personality also brought confidence to the dressing room.

Swann is remembered as a spinner who embraced the battle and who was never intimidated by the stage.

6. Phil Tufnell

Innings: 14

Wickets: 19

Best match figures: 6/156

Average: 41.42

Economy: 2.26

The “Cat” was mercurial, capable of brilliance one day and frustration the next. Yet Phil Tufnell gave England moments of inspiration in Australia, most memorably his 6/156 at Sydney in 1995.

His left-arm orthodox spin could bamboozle the best, and while his career was not always consistent, Tufnell’s talent was undeniable. In an era where spinners often played a supporting role, he had the ability to be a match-winner.

7. Phil Edmonds

Innings: 11

Wickets: 15

Best match figures: 5/158

Average: 37.66

Economy: 2.02

Phil Edmonds brought a combative edge to England’s spin stocks in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Never one to shy away from a confrontation, Edmonds combined accuracy with aggression, often bowling long spells under pressure.

While his returns in Australia were steady rather than spectacular, he offered balance to the attack and was capable of prising out top-order wickets. His fiery competitiveness endeared him to teammates and kept him in the reckoning for major tours.

Most Test wickets for England in Australia – top 7 summary list

1. Fred Titmus: 37 wickets

2. Geoff Miller: 36 wickets

3. John Emburey: 34 wickets

4. Derek Underwood: 33 wickets

5. Graeme Swann: 22 wickets

6. Phil Tufnell: 19 wickets

7. Phil Edmonds: 15 wickets

