It probably goes without saying that most of the names on this list are bowlers – tail-enders who could be described as ‘walking wickets’. Not all of them fit that description entirely, but when you see the numbers, it’s clear that batting was never their strongest suit.

The dreaded duck – dismissal without scoring a single run – is a humiliation that haunts all cricketers, but it’s become an almost expected feature for the names that appear here.

Some were genuine bowling greats, with match-winning spells and legendary careers with the ball. But when it came to contributing runs, they routinely exited without troubling the scorers.

The number posted by the man at the top of this list almost defies belief, until, that is, you watch him bat. Let’s take a look at the nine players with the most ducks in the history of Test cricket.

1. Courtney Walsh (West Indies): 43 Test ducks from 185 innings

Topping the list, and by some margin, is West Indies legend Courtney Walsh. While his bowling was fearsome, with over 500 Test wickets with tireless spells and pinpoint accuracy, his batting was the stuff of farce.

Walsh’s defensive technique was non-existent, and his dismissals often came quickly and predictably. With 43 ducks from just 185 innings, he averaged 7.54 with the bat, and it wasn’t uncommon for opposition crowds to cheer his arrival, knowing the end was near.

Still, he maintained a sense of humour about his ineptitude and was loved for it. For all the times he trudged off for zero, Walsh’s contribution to the game was immense.

2. Stuart Broad (England): 39 Test ducks from 244 innings

Stuart Broad is something of an outlier on this list. He wasn’t always a tail-ender and has even scored a Test century (a blistering 169 against Pakistan at Lord’s in 2010).

But over time, Broad’s batting declined sharply. From a dependable number eight to an erratic number ten, his batting fell away dramatically in the last decade of his career. With 39 ducks from 244 innings, he holds the record for the most ducks by an Englishman.

Oddly enough, Broad could still hit sixes with ease, but staying in and building an innings? That became a lost art.

3. Chris Martin (New Zealand): 36 Test ducks from 104 innings

Chris Martin’s reputation as one of the worst batsmen in Test history is almost legendary as his namesakes as the frontman of Coldplay. A new-ball bowler of considerable skill, Martin’s batting was so bad it became part of his identity.

With just 123 Test runs from 104 innings, and 36 ducks, his average of 2.36 is the lowest for any player with 100-plus innings.

His stroke play resembled panic, and bowlers lined up to claim him. If there was a hall of fame for tail end incompetence, Martin would be a founding member.

4. Glenn McGrath (Australia): 35 Test ducks from 138 innings

Glenn McGrath was a genuine number eleven.

Perhaps no other modern bowler looked as uncomfortable with the bat as McGrath, who wielded the willow like it was a foreign object. His batting stance was stiff, his stroke play, uncertain, and dismissals were often predictable.

Yet even he enjoyed one shining moment, an unexpected 61 against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2004. Despite that anomaly, McGrath’s 35 ducks remain a testament to his tail-ender status.

5. Ishant Sharma (India): 34 Test ducks from 142 innings

Another Indian pacer on the list, Ishant Sharma was known for his lion-hearted spells and his remarkable longevity as a fast bowler. With the bat, however, his long limbs and hesitant stroke play made for awkward viewing.

Ishant’s technique was always suspect, and his tally of 34 ducks in just 142 innings shows just how frequently he was dismissed for zero. His batting average of 8.60 across a 100-Test career is ample proof of his lower-order struggles.

6. Shane Warne (Australia): 34 Test ducks from 199 innings

Shane Warne may have been a spinner for the ages, but with the bat, he was enigmatic. He scored over 3,000 Test runs and even had 12 fifties, but his aggressive style also meant he got out cheaply on many occasions.

His 34 ducks in 199 innings reflect both his attacking instincts and his tail-ender unpredictability. A man who could smash a six or fall first ball, Warne’s batting never lacked entertainment, even if consistency wasn’t part of the package.

7. James Anderson (England): 34 Test ducks from 265 innings

James Anderson is a modern marvel with the ball. With over 700 Test wickets and top-level career that lasted until past 40, his longevity and skill are unprecedented.

But he is also one of the most famous tail-enders in world cricket. Anderson has 34 ducks to his name and is known for nervy batting at the end of an innings.

Yet he has occasionally been resilient, including his legendary stonewalling innings alongside Monty Panesar at Cardiff in 2009. But more often than not, Anderson’s contributions with the bat end in a quick dismissal.

8. Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka): 33 Test ducks from 164 innings

One of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Muttiah Muralitharan was the nightmare of batsmen around the world. With 800 Test wickets to his name, his legacy with the ball is unmatchable.

But with the bat, Murali was something of a cult figure. His batting style was uncoordinated, adventurous, and highly risky. More often than not, it ended with him walking back for a duck.

He did, however, have a few important cameos over his career, including a memorable 38 against England at The Oval in 1998. But 33 ducks underline where his true strength lay.

9. Zaheer Khan (India): 29 Test ducks from 127 innings

Zaheer Khan was one of India’s most dependable fast bowlers in the 2000s and early 2010s, especially overseas. A left-arm swing bowler capable of troubling the best batsmen, his contributions with the ball were immense.

But with the bat, Zaheer rarely inspired confidence. Despite showing glimpses of unorthodox hitting (including a famous six against England at Nottingham in 2007), the left-hander finished his career with 29 ducks.

It was not uncommon for Zaheer to enter with a flurry of wickets behind him and exit just as quickly.

